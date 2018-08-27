WWE ‘Raw’ Preview: Roman Reigns To Confront Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey May Face Repercussions

WWE Raw comes to us this week from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. While there are no advertised matches, WWE.com did provide a preview of Monday’s Raw. At the end of last week’s Raw, Braun Strowman was about to cash-in his WWE championship contract against Roman Reigns, but The Shield reunited, and Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose made sure that the would-be cash-in didn’t happen. All three members of The Shield attacked “The Monster in the Bank,” and Strowman ended up being power bombed through an announce table.

Recently, “The Monster in the Bank” took to Twitter and told Roman Reigns that if he’s really a man, then he will meet him in the middle of the ring on Raw alone. The WWE confirmed that the one-on-one confrontation will indeed take place on Raw. Some fans think that Braun Strowman is going to use this time to cash in his contract to book himself a match with “The Big Dog” at Hell in a Cell. As the Inquisitr recently reported, it looks like that is a distinct possibility.

Time will tell if Rollins and Ambrose interfere during “The Big Dog’s” and “The Monster in the Bank’s” one-on-one confrontation. Regardless, it’s safe to assume that The Shield will make an appearance Monday night, especially since the WWE will be in Canada, as the promotion loves to give their international fans special attractions.

I don't need to surprise you to cash in #MITB. I promised to do it face to face. Face me in the middle of your "yard" on #Raw, Roman. And if you're really a man you'll come alone. #MonsterInTheBank — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 24, 2018

The WWE Raw preview highlighted how “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is ready to carry the torch of the women’s division now that she is the WWE Raw Women’s champion. Last Monday, Ronda Rousey once again attacked Stephanie McMahon, and “Rowdy” locked McMahon in her patented armbar. The WWE teased that Alexa Bliss may announce when she plans on facing Rousey in her guaranteed rematch. The company also teased that “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” may have some repercussions coming her way for her attack on Stephanie McMahon.

The B-Team has been thrilling fans as the underdog WWE Raw Tag Team champions. WWE.com describes what fans can expect from the duo this Monday, and it looks like they may be defending their titles against The Revival.

“The B-Team might have retained their titles in their SummerSlam Kickoff Match against The Revival, but based on their back-to-back singles match defeats to Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson, the so-called ‘Top Guys’ have their number. Did those one-on-one victories bring The Revival closer to another opportunity against the Raw Tag Team Champions?”

WWE Raw airs live on Monday night at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network.