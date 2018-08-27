Tiger Woods Gives ‘Respect’ To Donald Trump In Interview On Sunday

Tiger Woods offered “respect” to the office of President Donald Trump during an interview after the final round of the Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club on Sunday.

ESPN reports that Woods was asked about his current relationship with President Trump. Woods noted that he has played golf with Trump since the 2016 presidential election, including during Thanksgiving last year. Golfers Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon also played golf with the pair.

Woods mentioned that he has known the president for many years. The two have had dinner together, and their friendship extends onto the golf course. There is a villa named for Tiger Woods at Trump’s Miami resort, which is also the case for golfers Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, and Phil Mickelson.

Yahoo News reports that Woods was asked the following question about his friendly relationship with the president.

“At times, especially 2018, I think a lot of people, especially immigrants are threatened by him and his policy — what do you say to people who might find it interesting that you have a friendly relationship with him?”

In response, Woods answered diplomatically during the interview, stating that Trump deserves respect as the current president.

“Well, he’s the president of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

Woods has also played golf with former presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, and attempted to coordinate a round with George W. Bush as well.

As previously reported in Inquisitr, Trump’s golf habit is causing some controversy for the president. Trump has spent a quarter of his time in office as president at his own golf club. Out of his 582 days as president, 193 of those days have been spent at other Trump properties. Trump is now on pace to spend roughly 322 days on a golf course course in a four-year term, according to estimates.

Trump was very critical of former president Barack Obama’s golf habits, at one point stating, “Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf. Worse than Carter.” Trump also told Virginia supporters during his presidential campaign in 2016 that he would be too busy to play golf once he was if office. “Because I’m going to be working for you, I’m not going to have time to go play golf. Believe me. Believe me folks.”