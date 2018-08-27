‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Reels Over EJ News, Marlena Is Shot

Days of our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week reveal that there will be a lot of chaos to kick off Monday’s episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) reel over the news that her beloved husband, EJ DiMera (previously James Scott) is alive. Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) made a shocking return to Salem to get revenge on Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and ended up dropping a bombshell about her brother instead.

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Sami said a tearful goodbye to EJ after he was shot by one of Clyde Weston’s goons more than two years ago. However, the soap has continued to hint at the fact that EJ is still alive and well somewhere.

On Friday, Kristen claimed that she knew exactly where her brother was, and that she would take Sami to him. All Sami had to do was to shoot John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Sami turned to John with fear and pain in her eyes and pointed the gun before her twin brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) grabbed her from behind as the gun discharged.

On Monday, fans will find out that the bullet hit Marlena, and that she will be fighting for her life after the shocking wedding day disaster. Meanwhile, Kristen won’t be done just yet. The only living female member of the DiMera family will continue to cause trouble, and she’ll even take Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) and Belle Black’s (Martha Madison) daughter, Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan), hostage.

In the latest #DAYS, Sami warns Marlena she's in danger!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/i9xcUeXXCc — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 25, 2018

All the while, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and his former husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will be sharing a very emotional reunion. On Friday’s episode of Days of our Lives, Will finally remembered everything about his life after suffering with amnesia for years. He remembered the love he had for Sonny, their wedding day, and even the birth of his daughter, Arianna.

Will and Sonny will be right in the middle of their sweet reunion when they’ll be interrupted by all of the chaos going on at the wedding. Will will likely be shocked to see his mother is back in town, and seemingly the cause of all the trouble, and that his grandmother, Marlena, whom he is very close to, as been gunned down.

Days of our Lives fans will have a full week of Sami Brady hi-jinks in store, and can watch it all go down weekday afternoons on NBC.