Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Summer In A Giant Hat And A Tiny Bikini Top

Emily Ratajkowsi looks chic in a giant hat and tiny bikini.

Emily Ratajkowski added a new fashion element to the mix in her latest Instagram post, and she’s looking super chic. She wore an unusually large hat that’s wider than her shoulders and matched it with a super small polka-dot bikini. The black-and-white photo made the bikini top pop and gave her newest post an air of sophistication. She wore some thick hoop earrings and a thin choker necklace and completed her look with heavy mascara. As August draws to an end, the picture is a great way to celebrate the spirit of summer.

Her fans really loved the polka-dot top and extra-large hat.

One user said that “You make summer.”

Someone else simply just said “Woah.”

The model-actress is hard at work promoting her Inamorata swimwear line, which offers some of the most revealing bikinis and one-pieces available. While the line is available in solid colors and polka dots, she also released an elevated take with snakeskin patterned swimsuits which she recently modeled for her fans.

Also, a trailer for Emrata’s new movie Cruise was recently posted online, and it offers a fresh modern take on an old classic 80’s rom-com. In the movie, Emily plays Jessica Weinberg, who has an alter-ego named “Francesca,” according to Maxim. An Italian-American named Gio from the “wrong side of the tracks” falls for Jessica, and drama ensues. The trailer suggests that there are some steamy scenes, but until the movie is released we won’t know all of the details.

Emily’s character in the movie seems to line up with Emily’s Instagram persona, which is someone who’s flirty and mysterious. In the movie, Emily is seen sporting an 80s inspired perm that is super glam. The release date for the movie is still unannounced, but people expect it will be in the next few months, detailed the Sun.

Emrata is not new to posting revealing Instagram photos, as most of her photos show her posing in different swimsuits. But she took a break five days ago from her usual bikini pics to post a photo from her visit to Los Angeles’ Planned Parenthood headquarters. She met the staff, learned about the sex education outreach, and more. While at the center, Emily snapped a photo of a slideshow that showed middle schoolers’ questions during sex education classes and posted it to Instagram. During the long caption, Emily said that “Can’t wait to share more about @plannedparenthood with you guys!” The photo got a ton of likes, as some of her fans engaged in a debate about abortion.