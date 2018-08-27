Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body While Lounging By The Pool

Kylie Jenner showed off her post-baby body on Sunday as she and her gal pals spent the day lounging by the pool.

According to an August 26 report by The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner donned a short, very blonde, hair style as she relaxed next to the pool on Sunday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had wet locks as she ran her fingers through her mane and batted her eyes at the camera. She and her friend also laughed as they posted a video of them waiting on hold during a telephone call.

Jenner was seemingly in full makeup for the day, complete with false eyelashes. She also looked to be wearing blush, and donned pink lips for the relaxing Sunday afternoon.

Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, was also there to spend the last day of the weekend with her friend. Kylie shared snaps of Jordyn hiding her face from the camera, as well posting photos of her own legs as she sunbathed.

Kylie’s pool was in full view in the snapshot, and pool floats, as well as an empty wine class, can be seen in the background. Jenner also referenced her freckles as she showed off the marks on her face, revealing that they seem to pop out after she “goes in the sun for 5 minutes.”

Girls day w/ #Stassiebaby ???? A post shared by dash_broadcast (@dash_broadcast) on Aug 26, 2018 at 3:38pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner may have needed some girl time by the pool after sources told Entertainment Tonight that she and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, have been nearly “inseparable” recently.

Las mejores amigas ????#bff A post shared by equipo jenner (@equipo_jenner) on Aug 26, 2018 at 7:06pm PDT

“Kylie and Travis have been inseparable lately, and their love for [daughter] Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day,” sources tell the outlet, adding that while Jenner and Scott are very committed to each other, and have been talking about marriage, they still aren’t quite ready to take that step, and don’t want to rush into anything.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, is said to be thrilled over the way that her daughter’s relationship with Travis Scott is progressing. The momager is reportedly thrilled about the couple’s romance, and truly believes they are on the right path.

“When Kris [Jenner] sees Kylie and Travis together, she’s convinced they’re on the right path. At first she worried about Kylie starting a family so young because she felt she had no say. Kris knows Kylie does what Kylie wants, so Kris just had to hope for the best,” an insider stated, adding that Jenner’s sisters are also impressed with how the rapper has stepped up for Kylie and Stormi.