The show does another tribute to John Hughes

The hit ABC show The Goldbergs does a tribute episode every year, and this time, the show takes on Sixteen Candles, the movie by John Hughes. The Goldbergs creator, Adam F. Goldberg takes pleasure in paying homage to his favorite movies of the eighties, and in the past, he’s honored The Breakfast Club, Dirty Dancing, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

The Hollywood Reporter says that this year’s tribute episode will come early in the season, as it will be seen on the September 26th episode. Even though the movie, Sixteen Candles was all about Molly Ringwald’s character’s 16th birthday, the special episode of The Goldbergs will be all about Adam’s 16th birthday.

The movie was all about how events add up to cause a family to forget a member’s big birthday, and that’s exactly what happens to Adam as his parents are distracted by things going on with their other children, including Barry who has gotten engaged to Lainey. Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon Covey) tries to scare the young couple straight by showing them it isn’t so much fun to be an adult, thus trying to avoid a wedding in this incarnation of Sixteen Candles.

The whole core cast is back this season for the sixth year of The Goldbergs. The cast and writers call the special episode each year “Adam’s Folly” which they coined after they created a special tribute to one of his favorite movies The Goonies in the first season.

“We decided after the Goonies episode that every year we’re going to do one big ‘Adam’s Folly’ episode and straight up homage to an ’80s movie. We’re already batting around which John Hughes [Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, Weird Science, Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, etc.] movie it will be.”

But along the way, other special opportunities have presented themselves, and Adam F. Goldberg says he is happy to take advantage of those too, like last year when he was able to do a tribute to his hometown NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Being able to pay tribute to the Eagles in the same year that the team won the Superbowl was really special for Goldberg.

“Watching Eagles games with my dad whether at the Vet or in our house was a big part of my childhood. Like Eagles fans everywhere, we waited a long time to see them win the Super Bowl. This episode is my way of celebrating with my father who is no longer with us, and uniting Eagles fans everywhere.”