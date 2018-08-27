Sofia Richie Poses In Red Dress While Celebrating Her Birthday In Mexico With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is enjoying some fun in the sun as she celebrates her 20th birthday in Mexico with boyfriend Scott Disick.

According to an August 26 report by the Daily Mail, Sofia Richie recently posted a photo of herself lounging in the sun while wearing a sexy red dress in Mexico. The model shared the snapshot to her Instagram account over the weekend, revealing that the red dress was one of her favorites.

Richie wore the red dress, which included spaghetti straps, as she showed off her curves, and toned legs. The model donned a pair of strappy heels and trendy sunglasses to complete the look. She also styled her hair back into a tight bun and sported a deep tan from her time in the sun while on vacation.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick spent the weekend in Mexico and were spotted out exploring the Marietas Islands, where they did some snorkeling and enjoyed the private beach. They are also joined by Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom he shares with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

The couple reportedly arrived back home in L.A. over the weekend, where Sofia shared an image of a large bouquet of flowers that one of her friends had sent her.

“I love you so much! Came home to these!” Richie captioned the post.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie allegedly wanted Scott Disick to propose to her for her birthday. Sources previously told Hollywood Life that the model had been hoping for a diamond ring from her boyfriend to celebrate her special day and that she has been dropping hints about wanting to get engaged for a while now.

“Nothing would make Sofia Richie happier than getting an engagement ring from Scott for her birthday. Sofia is madly in love with him and really wants a huge ring to wear around and show off to all her friends that her and Scott are serious,” one source stated.

“She has been dropping plenty of hints in the last few weeks, and made it clear to Scott that they can have a long engagement. She is not even worried about getting married. She just wants that big diamond on her finger,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, is also vacationing in Mexico. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is currently in Cabo with her gal pals for a girls trip following her split with Younes Bendjima.