Kim Kardashian Poses Beachside In Black Bikini on Instagram

The star shows off her bikini body in a day at the beach.

Kim Kardashian continues to wow fans with her toned, curvy physique in her latest Instagram post.

The 37-year-old mother of three showed off her bikini body in a post on Sunday. In the photo, Kardashian is seated on a white sand beach, with crystal clear water lapping around the star as she holds onto her large sunnies with her right hand. Her hair is styled in two braids that hang down her torso. The focus of the photo of course is her stunning figure as she wears a black bandeau bikini top with matching high-cut bottoms. Kardashian posted the photo with the caption “My fave beach pose.”

Fans of the star went crazy, with the photo receiving over 291,000 likes in 20 minutes. The photo comments were filled with admiring statements from both men and women. One user commented “beach babe” as other posts flooded in with heart and flame emojis. Some users asked for the location of the pristine beach that forms the backdrop of the photo.

As previously reported in Inquisitr, Kardashian has been very open about her recent weight loss, and is wasting no opportunity to show off her slimmed-down shape. Kardashian lost 20 pounds recently, now weighing in at a trim 116 pounds. Despite some online criticism about the star shedding pounds, the reality-TV star seems very happy with her new body.

My fave beach pose A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 26, 2018 at 7:26pm PDT

The stylish black bikini was featured in another Instagram post 4 days ago, as Kardashian posed seated on the lap of her husband Kanye West. West is seated in a beach chair facing the water, and the power couple stares directly into the camera. The post, captioned “On vacay he just likes to sleep but I got him out for 5 mins for a pic,” received over 5 million likes.

Kardashian has credited her weight loss to portion control and intense weightlifting. The star seems to be enjoying the benefits of an active lifestyle overall. In her recent Instagram story posted earlier this evening, Kardashian shared a series of videos of her gliding on skates in an ice rink. She highlights her killer curves by wearing milirary-inspired pants with an elastic waist, and a sleeveless tank top. Her long brunette locks are flowing as the camera focuses on her face. Kardashian sings along to the background music and shows off her playful side with a puppy filter in one video clip, and then a filter that shows pink hearts floating around her head in the next video.