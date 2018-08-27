Kourtney Kardashian Hits The Town With Her Girls In Cabo While Wearing Curve Hugging Versace Dress

Kourtney Kardashian hit the town with her gal pals in Cabo over the weekend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked fierce in a form fitting orange Versace dress.

According to an August 26 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and her friends stepped out for dinner with her friends in Mexico over the weekend. The ladies were dressed to the nines as they dined at Flora Farms.

Kourtney donned her vintage orange Versace dress as she carried a Louis Vuitton purse in her hand. The mother-of-three wore her shoulder length hair down in loose waves and parted down the middle. Kardashian finished off her look with a pair of neon yellow, see through Yeezy pumps and some small silver hoop earrings. She also sported a dark tan as she showed off her toned arms and legs in the curve hugging dress.

Kourtney Kardashian has been spending time in Cabo San Luca over the past few days with some of her closest girlfriends, including her BFF Steph Shepherd, whom Kourt became close with while she worked as Kim Kardashian’s personal assistant. The ladies have been partying hard, relaxing in the sun, and working out together on the beach during the getaway.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney’s former boyfriend, and baby daddy, Scott Disick, is also vacationing in Mexico. Scott and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, are staying at the home of Kardashian family friend, Joe Francis, in Punta Mita, the same location where Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons joined Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson for a romantic getaway just last week.

The pair are said to be joined by friends, as well as Scott and Kourtney’s three children, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 3. The couple, who have been dating for a year, decided to get away in order to celebrate Richie’s 20th birthday, which was on Friday.

Sources previously told Hollywood Life, that Sofia Richie has been hinting to Scott Disick that she wants him to get down on one knee and give her a ring for her birthday.

“She has been dropping plenty of hints in the last few weeks, and made it clear to Scott that they can have a long engagement. She is not even worried about getting married. She just wants that big diamond on her finger,” an insider told the outlet of Sofia’s hopes for her relationship with Scott.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is busy living a drama free life with her friends as she moves on from her latest relationship with Younes Bendjima.