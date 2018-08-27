Rita Ora Thanks Manchester Pride Fans For The ‘Best Rave Ever’

Fans didn't let rain stop them from enjoying the headliner's thrilling performance.

Rita Ora is known for her wild on-stage outfits and phenomenal voice, headlining the Manchester Pride Festival on Sunday, she gave fans a taste off both.

Stepping onto stage in a plunging brocade bodysuit, the 27-year-old showed off her toned legs and cleavage in the colorful attire that matched Pride’s colors in yellow, lavender and blue.

Pairing her outfit with fishnet tights and yellow platform boots she added extra color with a feathered cape displaying pastel pink, blue and teal feathers. She kept her platinum hair in a sleek ponytail and matched her neon eyeliner and lipgloss to her outfit.

In a series of Instagram photos on Sunday night she thanked fans for letting her headline the Manchester Pride. “Tonight was literally like the best rave ever!” she wrote under the photos.

Her photos shared with fans who missed out the singer belting out the lyrics to her songs right into the audience with their hands almost touching her. In one photo, Ora drops her feather cape and wraps a pride flag around her body, continuing to sing.

At one point during the show she stepped off the stage into the crowd, a photo shows a man with his arms around her and face in her cleavage, holding her up as she wavers her microphone in the air. Manchester Pride does look like the ultimate rave.

According to the Manchester Evening News it was supposed to rain on Sunday evening while the super star took the stage. She said to the crowd “Rain, what rain?” and took the energy levels even higher.

When stepping onto stage she introduced her anthem Girls, a celebration of bisexuality and female empowerment, according to the publication, with the lyrics “sometimes I just want to kiss girls.”

While on stage she thanked Manchester Pride for the warm welcome of chanting her name while waving Pride banners and knowing all the words to her pop delights Doing It and Anywhere.

“I don’t know if I would be normal in the head without you guys? But who wants to be normal?

Her set was a treat for Pride goers and fans alike as she prowled the stage in her glittering attire singing all of her hits as the crowd sang along. She reportedly ended her ambitious set by singing Happy Birthday to Pride CEO Mark Fletcher and saying how thankful she was to be involved.