John McCain Died Exactly Nine Years To The Day After Friend Ted Kennedy, Suffering From Same Form Of Cancer

Ted Kennedy passed away nine years ago of the same type of cancer as John McCain

The world was forced to say goodbye to Senator John McCain yesterday after he lost his battle to a rare type of brain cancer called glioblastoma. According to the NY Post, Ted Kennedy – a dear friend to McCain – passed away exactly nine years to the day of the same condition. Kennedy was 77-years-old when he lost his own battle to glioblastoma on August 25, 2009.

Despite John being a Republican and Ted being a Democrat, McCain was known to fondly reflect on his friendship with Kennedy. Shortly after Kennedy’s death, McCain opened up during an interview about his dear friend’s “unique way” of doing combat when he was on the Senate floor.

“As soon as we stopped our speech making, he’d come over and put his arm around you and — and make everybody appreciate that we had our differences politically, but personally, we could be friends and work together as colleagues and friends for the good of the country.”

Ted’s widow Vicki – who is now 64-years-old – returned McCain’s kind words following the death of her husband in a statement after John passed away.

“Tonight we lost an uncompromising patriot and a man of immeasurable courage. Getting to know John McCain was one of the great privileges of my life, and I know my late husband Ted felt the same way,” Vicki said at the beginning of her statement.

Vicki continued to reflect on how similar John was to her late husband Ted with their shared passionate love for the United States Senate.

“I hope and pray that they find solace in knowing what a difference John made in the history of this country.”

Ted’s widow ended her statement offering her condolences to McCain’s family and his wife Cindy, knowing better than anyone how hard it was to lose someone you love, your husband, to glioblastoma.

“John McCain was our friend, and I will miss him, profoundly,” she said concluding her statement.

For 47 years, Kennedy served as a member of the U.S. Senate for the state of Massachusetts. He had originally taken office in November of 1962 and continued to serve until he passed away nine years ago. McCain – like Ted – severed a very lengthy 31-year career in the U.S. Senate for the state of Arizona. John first took office in January of 1987 and continued to serve until he passed away yesterday.

While the United States mourns the loss of John McCain, it is unlikely that his seat in the Senate will stay vacant for long. Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona is responsible for appointing a replacement for John. While no one knows much about her political views, some have floated the idea of John’s widow taking his place.