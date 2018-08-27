Kourtney Kardashian Parties With Multiple Men During Girls Trip To Cabo

Kourtney Kardashian may be giving her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, a dose of his own medicine. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted taking shots and partying with her gal pals and multiple men over the weekend while vacationing in Cabo.

According to an August 26 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed and filmed taking shots while surrounded by guys at a party on a rooftop terrace that overlooked a stunning ocean view.

Kourtney was all smiles as she drank with her girls and her newfound friends. Kardashian donned a pair of cut off denim shorts, a neon triangle bikini top with a see-through off the shoulder crop top over it, and a pair of sunglasses. She donned metallic slides and wore her dark hair in a classic ponytail to finish off the look.

Kourtney Kardashian was joined at the party with her girlfriends, including BFF Steph Shepherd, whom she is vacationing with to end the summer season. The photos of Kourt partying on the beach with the guys come just days after Younes Bendjima was photographed showing off some PDA with Jordan Ozuna on the beach in Mexico, the very same day that his split from the reality TV star was announced.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the guys at the party aren’t the only ones who have been noticing how gorgeous Kourtney Kardashian is. Rapper Jeezy also recently revealed to TMZ that he believes Kourt is the hottest of all the Kardashian sisters, and that he thinks she should call him so that they can hang out.

Over the weekend, a cameraman caught up with Jeezy and showed him some recent photos of Kourtney looking hot. He then asked the rapper who he believed the hottest Kardashian was. “definitely Kourtney,” she replied, adding a “wow” after looking at the snapshots.

“Tell her to holler at me. I heard she’s single. Tell her to get at me. Tell her she need a real one,” he stated, adding that he was also single.

Then the cameraman asked Jeezy if he was afraid Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, may get mad about his comments.

Jeezy replied, “I ain’t worried about no Scott. He better be worried about me though.”

After talking a little football with the member of the paparazzi, Jeezy smiled and drove away just after looking at the camera and stating, “Kourtney, call me.”