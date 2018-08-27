‘Big Brother 20’ Week 9 Spoilers: One Nominee Is Prepared To Go Home

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Week 9 of Big Brother might just be beginning on CBS, but it’s nearing its end in real time. Angela Rummans is the Head of Household for the week and has nominated Faysal Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher for eviction, despite entering a Final Four alliance with them last week. The alliance was more of a ploy on Angela and Tyler Crispen’s part, and they never meant to stay loyal to their new friends.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kaycee Clark of the “Level 6” alliance won the week’s Power of Veto competition and has vowed to keep nominations the same. The POV meeting has not yet happened in the Big Brother house, but Kaycee has let Angela know she will not be messing with her friend’s nominations.

Faysal and Haleigh know that Kaycee will not be changing the nominations, which has caused Faysal to freak out. The “Level 6” alliance has let Haleigh know that she is not the target this week and guaranteed her that Faysal will be going home. It would only take three votes to evict Faysal and Tyler, Kaycee, and Brett have all promised to vote him out.

Big Brother Network has been documenting much of the conversations between the houseguests since the POV competition, most of which include Faysal being upset over potentially going home.

“I’m going home,” Faysal suggested to Haleigh on Saturday.

He then admitted to both JC and Haleigh that he was ready to go home.

“I’ll keep the jury house warm for y’all,” he added.

If Faysal does end up being evicted this Thursday, he will have the opportunity to reenter the house from the Jury Battle Back competition. The houseguests are not yet privy to the Battle Back, but many of them are suspecting it after there was no Battle Back for the first four evicted houseguests.

The next evicted houseguest will compete against Scottie Salton, Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, and Baleigh Dayton for their opportunity to come back into the Big Brother house. Normally in a Battle Back competition, the houseguest who returns is given immunity for the first week, but no details have been given to viewers on details just yet.

Big Brother airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST, and every Wednesday and Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.