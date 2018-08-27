Lady Amelia Windsor Rocks Red Bikini While Wading In The Beautiful Waters At Ibiza

Lady Amelia Windsor shared a photo of herself enjoying Ibiza in a red bikini on her Instagram.

Lady Amelia Windsor knows how to enjoy the sun in Ibiza, that was all very clear when she went topless earlier this month in a breach of royal protocol, detailed the Inquisitr. This time, however, she decided to be more modest and posted a photo of herself wading in the waters in a red bikini. The photos were taken from afar so the details are a bit blurry, but she can be seen looking down towards her left hand as she splashes around in the water. Amelia captioned the Instagram photo “Mare Meditation,” and her fans commented on the beauty of Ibiza and let her know that she looked great.

Amelia is one of the few people of the royal family who has social media to begin with, but seeing as she’s 38th in line to the throne, she’s allowed more leeway than others with closer heritage to the Queen. Four days ago, Amelia rang in her 23rd birthday with another Instagram snap and stories, this time posing in a cute pink romper at the beach. She wore a pair of white puma sandals, and captioned it “Serene sea side squinting.” The series of three Insta stories were even sillier, as she captioned it “It’s ma burfday” as she made three different poses at the beach in some red sweats and a pink jacket, detailed People.

The royal has been spotted this summer in Italy, Spain, and France.

Windsor is actually signed on with a modeling agency, Storm Management, and stomped the runway for Dolce and Gabbana during their “Secret & Diamonds” show, according to Fox News. Her beauty won her the title of “the most beautiful member of the British Royal Family” thanks to her gracing the cover of Tatler in April 2016.

And while some expected Amelia to make an appearance at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding, she was apparently not invited. A source said that “they were a little surprised not to be invited as they were looking forward to going.”

Amelia is a granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin. Her dad is George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews and her mom is Sylvana Tomaselli, a Canadian academic, said Express. While she has other siblings, Amelia was the only one to receive a royal title since her siblings are Catholics.

We’ll have to wait and see what is in store for Amelia as a new 23-year-old, but perhaps she’ll have the opportunity to do more modeling gigs for Storm Management.