WWE News: Paige Books First Triple Threat Tag Tournament For ‘SmackDown’ To Determine No. 1 Contenders

The winners of the tournament will face The New Day at WWE 'Hell in a Cell.'

Last week on SmackDown Live, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan) in a no disqualification match to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. At WWE SummerSlam, Erick Rowan received a torn bicep during The Bludgeon Brothers’ match against The New Day. The following SmackDown Live, impressively, Rowan worked one last match to help put The New Day over as the new tag team champions. Many wrestling analysts feel that if Rowan wasn’t injured at SummerSlam, then The Bludgeon Brothers would still be the champions. Hopefully, Erick Rowan recovers successfully from his injury, and it will be interesting to see what the WWE has in store for him upon his return.

However, the show must go on, and it certainly did on SmackDown Live when The New Day became five-time WWE tag team champions. On Sunday, SmackDown general manager Paige announced that there will be a triple threat tag team tournament to determine the No. 1 contenders. The tournament will be a total of two matches, and the first bout will take place this Tuesday. The winners of the triple threat tag tournament will face The New day at Hell in a Cell for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

the party never stops for your #SDLive GM. The New Day had a big win on Tuesday, so let’s see who they’ll defend those #TagTeamTitles against at #HIAC. Triple threat match THIS Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/gyuvDmibKw — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 26, 2018

Paige announced on Twitter that The Bar, Gallows and Anderson, and The Colons will square off in a triple threat bout. WWE.com describes the SmackDown Live contest.

“SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige announced that this will be the first of two Triple Threat Matches, with the winners battling for the right to challenge for the titles on Sunday, Sept. 16, streaming live on WWE Network. “Gallows & Anderson and The Bar were involved in a heated backstage confrontation last Tuesday, with the two teams both looking to establish themselves as top contenders to the titles. Primo & Epico Colon come into the match as wildcards, as they look to get back on track in Team Blue’s Tag Team division.”

Many fans feel that The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) will win the first triple threat match on SmackDown Live. While The Colons are very talented, they are rarely featured on WWE programming these days. Gallows and Anderson are also popular, but they haven’t achieved the heights of The Bar.

Cesaro and Sheamus used to be one of the most over tag teams in the WWE. For reasons that appear to be unknown, The Bar hasn’t been featured on WWE television a great deal over the last couple of months. The Bar and The New Day have squared off before in a series of impressive matches. Much of the WWE universe are hoping that this SmackDown Live tournament will launch The Bar back into the spotlight, and if the talented team ends up challenging The New Day at Hell in a Cell, it could be one of the best tag team contests of the year.