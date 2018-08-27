Roseanne Barr Posts New Photos, Reveals She’s Seeing Different Doctors On Twitter

The outspoken comedian has been fairly quiet lately.

Roseanne Barr posted three new tweets over the weekend, telling her 886,000 followers a little bit about what she’s been up to.

The 65-year-old former sitcom star’s first new Twitter post came during the early evening on Saturday, August 25. “Hello,” she simply wrote above a bright selfie. She is wearing light makeup in the snapshot, revealing the fact that she has freckles. She is giving half a smile, and her now-blonde hair is pulled back.

Despite being heavily criticized for the alleged racist remarks she made in May, and having the reboot of her classic sitcom Roseanne canceled by ABC, the tweet earned the comedian more than 41,000 likes.

Five hours later, Barr tweeted a different photograph and a message that gave her fans hope for her future.

“Got new Dr.’s and am doing better now. Thanks everyone,” she wrote on Twitter. The message accompanied a photo in which Barr’s hair is hanging naturally, and she is sporting a glossy, nude lip color on a closed-mouth smile.

Both friends and foes commented on the actress’ post.

“Medication won’t help racism… Sorry,” wrote one Twitter user who is clearly not a fan.

“A new doc won’t help healing your racist, dumb, ultra right wing mind. Try staying out of the news. The world is better off without your extremist opinion,” stated another of her haters.

“U look amazing,” said one of Barr’s well-wishers.

“Take good care of yourself, and ignore the haters,” wrote another fan.

“You’re awesome, and we miss you,” said a different Twitter user.

Lastly, on Sunday, August 26, Barr tweeted the news that she will be on Diamond and Silk’s show on Monday, September 10.

According to Diamond and Silk’s Twitter profile, the two black women are “President Donald J. Trump’s most outspoken and loyal supporters.” The North Carolina-based sisters have a YouTube channel, The Viewers View, with more than 187,500 subscribers. They claim that, in their videos, they’re “telling the truth about what [they] see and what [they’ve] heard.”

Even though the highly-successful reboot of Roseanne was canceled, Barr’s former co-stars are moving forward with an ABC spinoff series, The Conners.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the show, which is scheduled to debut on Tuesday, October 16, at 8 p.m. EST, will focus on the family “after a sudden turn of events” as they “are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Landford in a way they never have before.”

Actors John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Laurie Metcalf, and Lecy Goranson are all said to be featured in the The Conners, and Tom Werner, will serve as executive producer.