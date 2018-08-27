Halle Berry Posts Bubble Bath Photo On Instagram

The actress drives fans crazy with the bathtub post.

Halle Berry definitely knows how to unwind in style. The hard-working actress and fitness junkie posted a photo Sunday night on Instagram that shows her in a bubble bath holding a glass of red wine, with the caption “Sunday wrap-up.”

The actress displays her winning smile, with her hair tied back to reveal her lovely profile and bare shoulders. The actress’s enviable neckline and collarbone are visible just above a cloud of foamy white bubbles. Berry is seated below a pair of white windowpanes, and her glass definitely appears to be half-full.

As previously reported in Inquisitr, Berry celebrated National Dog Day with a touching tribute to her two dogs Jackson and Roman. The star shared a video of her two pets earlier today frolicking in a garden. Berry is very public about her love for her dogs, who came into the actress’s life after her mourning the loss of her longtime feline companion Playdough.

Halle Berry’s bath time photo received over 52,000 likes in an hour, with many fans posting enamored messages in the photo’s comments.

One envious admirer asked, “Who’s the lucky guy who took this picture?”

Another user joked, “bubble baths and sipping wine is not an [easy] life. so tough.”

Other users shared their relaxation routines, and there were plenty of red wine glass emojis to go around.

Sunday wrap-up???????? A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 26, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

Of course, it’s not just rest and relaxation for Berry these days. The actress uses her Instagram to motivate and inspire her fans with empowering messages about wellness, healthy living, and fitness. Berry and her trainer Peter Lee Thomas share tips and photos every Friday on the actress’s Instagram profile with the hashtag #FitnessFriday. The duo also answers questions from Berry’s followers in her Instagram Story with the hashtag #PHITtalks.

This past Friday was no exception. Berry and Thomas focused on boxing as a full body workout in their latest #FitnessFriday post, with Berry sharing a series of four photographs. In the first photo, Berry looks determined as she spars with Thomas. Thomas is shirtless and holding up gloves, while Berry gears up for a swing as the two work out in front of a punching bag. The next photo shows the pair seated as they practice together, their bodies twisted as they throw sideways punches. Berry shows off her toned physique, and Thomas wows fans with his ripped torso. Thomas then shows a punching bag who’s boss in the next photo, and the series concludes with the fitness partners staring directly into the camera wearing boxing gloves.