Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Women’s Equality Day With Instagram Post

Celebrities took to social media to share messages for Women’s Equality Day on Sunday. Reese Witherspoon used her platform on Instagram to share an inspirational message with her fans, noting the historical importance of the day.

As reported by Fortune, Women’s Equality Day celebrates the adoption of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The 19th amendment gave women in the U.S. the right to vote, and took more than forty years to ratify after it was introduced by Senator Aaron Sargent on behalf of renowned suffragettes Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. The amendment was adopted in 1920, but the historic moment did not receive a holiday until 1971. That year, New York Democratic Representative Bella Abzug kicked off the holiday, and it has been observed every year since then on the anniversary of the adoption of the amendment on August 26.

Reese Witherspoon shared a post featuring white text on a pink background, with the words, “I AM ETERNALLY GRATEFUL TO THE WOMEN BEFORE ME WHO FOUGHT FOR MY RIGHTS.” Witherspoon captioned the post with a message of empowerment and the hashtag #womensequalityday.

“On the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, I just want to thank the women before me who fought for my rights. #WomensEqualityDay.”

The post received over 157,000 likes since it was posted seven hours ago, with many messages of support from fans of the actress. One user commented, “We couldn’t agree more. There is still so much work to do. We would love your help to support and celebrate women owned businesses where we plan to smash the glass ceiling with our wallet power.” Other fans commented with hashtags including #girlpower and #stillfighting.

Witherspoon was just one of many celebrities who honored the special day. Huffington Post reported that a flood of messages were shared on Twitter by celebrities such as Alyssa Milano, who posted a video asking her followers to protest the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh by President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court. Other famous celebrities such as Tina Turner and Ellen DeGeneres shared posts commemorating the importance of the holiday by shouting out important women in their lives.

Reese Witherspoon frequently shares empowering posts about women on her Instagram profile. Just last month, Witherspoon shared a post featuring the names of dozens of actresses who were nominated for Emmy awards this year. She captioned the post, “So happy for all these amazing women who have been nominated for #Emmys today! Congrats!” The post received over 77,800 likes.