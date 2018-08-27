WWE Spoilers: Inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion Crowned, Full Card Results

The WWE recently revealed who won the NXT UK tournament to decide the inaugural women’s champion. The WWE event was held over the course of two days at Insomnia, the United Kingdom’s biggest gaming festival, at NEC Birmingham. Several NXT UK women competed at the event, including Toni Storm, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Millie McKenzie, Nina Samuels, Dakota Kai, Xia Brookside, and Rhea Ripley.

Warning: The below information contains spoilers to an event that will air later this year on the WWE Network.

WWE.com revealed which woman superstar won the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

“In the culmination of an action-packed two-day tournament, Rhea Ripley became the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion at the NXT UK tapings at Insomnia… The two-day NXT UK event was taped as part of the upcoming NXT UK series, which will feature the greatest competitors from the United Kingdom and Ireland, first announced by General Manager Johnny Saint and Triple H.”

The WWE describes Rhea Ripley as one of the fastest-rising athletes at the WWE Performance Center. The 21-year-old champion impressed fans with her performance at last year’s Mae Young Classic, and she was the youngest competitor in that event. Rhea Ripley returned to the Mae Young Classic in 2018, and while she was honored to have competed in the event, it’s likely that becoming the inaugural NXT UK Women’s champion is the most special moment of her career.

The Australian began her wrestling career in 2013 for Riot City Wrestling at just 16-years-old. She made her in-ring debut at RCW Mean Street Mayhem 6. Rhea Ripley is a two-time RCW Women’s champion, and the NXT UK Women’s Championship is her third career title.

While crowning the first-ever NXT UK Women’s champion was the highlight of the two-day event, a ton of other action took place. Wrestling Inc. reported the results of the two-day happening, and it looks like fans have a lot to look forward to when it debuts on the WWE Network.

Tucker and Wild Boar defeated Jack Starz and Jake Constantino in the dark match.

In the women’s championship semifinals, Rhea Ripley beat Dakota Kai.

Flash Morgan Webster defeated Joseph Conners and Saxon Huxley, and Conners attacked Huxley after the match.

In a women’s championship semifinals bout, popular NXT wrestler Toni Storm beat Jinny.

In a women’s tag team contest, Millie McKenzie and Xia Brookside defeated Charlie Morgan and Killer Kelly.

Eddie Dennis beat Aston Smith in singles competition.

During the second day of the event, Joseph Conners got his revenge on Saxon Huxley, as he defeated Huxley one-on-one.

Pete Dunne toppled Jordan Devlin to retain the NXT UK Championship.

In more singles competition, Ligero beat Dan Moloney.

Popular NXT superstar Tyler Bate defeated Joe Coffey.

In a tag team contest, Zack Gibson and James Drake toppled Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan.

For the main event and the tournament finals, Toni Storm squared off against the woman who beat her to become the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley. Many fans and analysts thought that Storm was going to win the tournament, though Ripley seems more than qualified to hold the new title. While these two talented superstars are currently elevating the NXT UK brand, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them on the main WWE roster down the road.