Ben Affleck’s Rumored Girlfriend Shauna Sexton Poses With A Glass Of Wine As Actor Battles Addiction In Rehab

Shauna Sexton posted a photo of herself smiling with a glass of wine on her Instagram page, ironically as her rumored boyfriend is in rehab for alcohol addiction.

Ben Affleck’s rumored girlfriend Shauna Sexton posted an Instagram pic yesterday of herself looking relaxed and happy at a restaurant. She sat with her left elbow on the table, as her right hand grasped at a wine glass. Her hair was up in a messy bun, and she showed off her great smile. The photo is a bit ironic, however, as Shauna’s reported lover Ben Affleck is battling alcohol addiction in rehab. Affleck was driven straight to rehab by loyal ex-Jennifer Garner after he was seen receiving booze delivery at his home, reported Radar Online.

Shauna was also seen out and about today wearing a cute and casual outfit while shopping at an L.A. grocery store. She grabbed some juice, chips, and a copy of Us Weekly with Ben’s face on the cover, detailed Radar Online. The Playboy playmate has been vocal about the new flurry of paparazzi following her around since rumors broke that she was dating Affleck.

Sexton addressed the photographers directly in a video, saying “So, I’m gonna give you guys a shout out ’cause it’s only appropriate, you’ve been following me for two days,” according to the Inquisitr. And it looks like she’s taking it all in stride still, and keeping up with the news about Affleck too with the latest magazine issues.

A post shared by shauna sexton (@shaunasexton_) on Aug 25, 2018 at 6:34pm PDT

Perhaps Shauna was alluding to the paparazzi again in another Instagram photo from a day ago, when she posted a photo of herself flipping someone off while wearing a rock chic outfit. She sported a black Pearl Jam T-shirt, and a white-and-black checkered miniskirt.

On the other hand, things haven’t been so easy for Ben, who broke up with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus and then finalized his divorce with Garner. And while it’s hard to know how his rehab is going, at least he’s there now. A source said that the entire situation was “very stressful for [Jen]… And also devastating for her to have to stage an intervention in the middle of the afternoon, pretty much in public. But this was a crisis situation.”

A post shared by shauna sexton (@shaunasexton_) on Aug 18, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

Indeed, Ben’s car ride to rehab was made quite public, as he was photographed in the car looking a bit sick. This isn’t the first time the actor has headed to a treatment center. He went one time in July 2001, when Charlie Sheen drove him to rehab. And then in March 2017, Ben said that he had “completed treatment for alcohol addiction,” said People.