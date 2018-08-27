‘She’s Just So B*tchy and Entitled,’ The Family Feud Continues In New KUWTK Episode Preview

The Kardashian-Jenner family has seen a lot of drama in the recent years, but the current feud might be the worst. After a disagreement about the scheduling of a Christmas card photo-shoot, Kourtney and Kim took things to a new level of animosity. Where as Kourtney wanted to finish the shoot earlier so she could “get home, relax, have dinner with my kids, give them a bath, [and] watch a movie,” Kim wanted to push the event later into the day.

Things have only continued devolving since, with the two lashing out at one another on-screen during episodes of their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Some of the more notable moments of the feud have been caught on video, including Kim telling Kourtney she’s the “least interesting to look at,” an insult that dropped a match on the bridge between them.

Kourtney was hurt and enraged by the callous comment, saying, “Kim saying I’m the least interesting to look at, who even speaks like that?”

She went on to explain that she didn’t even want to be in the picture. “I’m not here to do photo shoots all day,” she said according to E! Online. “That is not important to me.”

Kim disagreed, saying Kourtney was being selfish and disrespectful by blowing off her family. “You do whatever the f–k you want to do and you don’t do s–t,” she told Kourtney during the argument. “So be accommodating to the people that actually do s–t.”

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The two have a history of bickering, likely caused by their wildly different priorities. Where Kourtney is entirely focused on her children and family, Kim puts great value on her career and livelihood. This leads to them butting heads quite a bit, and their sister Khloé is in the middle of it all.

Judging by the new preview of the next KUWTK episode, it seems the other sister might have chosen a side. In the video, posted by Kourtney on her Instagram, Kim and Khloé are seen together quite a bit — they’re even shown toilet-papering a yard together. There’s also evidence that this feud isn’t over — it’s only heating up.

“She’s just so b*tchy and entitled,” one of the sisters said, likely in reference to their rival.

“I just can’t handle another big fight,” Kourtney said in the video. However, another argument seems inevitable at this point in time, with more drama looming on the horizon. The episode airs tonight, where viewers can watch the drama unfold for themselves.