Gabrielle Union Shares Aretha Franklin ‘Day Dreaming’ Lyrics In Instagram Post

Gabrielle Union looked absolutely dreamy in a photo posted by the actress on her Instagram profile on Sunday. In the photo, Union appears fresh-faced and makeup-free in a casual gray tank top. She gazes into the camera, seated with one elbow propped up on her knee, her flawless complexion highlighted by the sun.

The photo is tagged in Beverly Hills, California, and features clear blue skies and a swimming pool in the background. Fans reacted positively to the post, which received over 25,000 likes in thirty minutes. Union captioned the photo with lyrics from “Day Dreaming,” a hit song by the late Aretha Franklin.

According to The Inquisitr, “Day Dreaming” was recorded by Franklin in 1972 and is one of her top hits. The lyrics are rumored to be about Dennis Edwards, a singer with the legendary group The Temptations.

Along with lyrics from “Day Dreaming,” the photo caption also contains a positive message for Union’s fans, with music notes and sunny emojis. “Daydreaming and I’m thinkin of you… Daydreaming and I’m thinkin you… Find your light my friends.”

Fans of Union commented with messages praising the actress for her natural beauty. One user commented, “Your natural skin and your natural beauty is absolutely FLAWLESS in this picture!! I see your beautiful light in this picture shining from the inside out! #YouAreGlowingGirl”

Another user commented with additional lyrics from the hit song, “you’re the kinda guy that’ll say hey baby let’s get way – where I don’t care.”

“Day Dreaming” has been covered by many musical greats, including Mary J. Blige, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Tamia.

Gabrielle Union definitely seems to be a music lover. The actress’s Instagram Story featured a couple of other popular songs on Sunday. The Instagram Story opens with a video of Union and her hubby, Dwyane Wade, wearing workout clothes and driving in a car.

The first clip shows Union and Wade singing along to En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go (Love),” a steamy 1996 ballad that became the biggest international single by the legendary R&B group. Union captioned the video “It’s an En Vogue morning.”

The next clip shows the pair dancing along to “Oh Boy,” a 2002 Grammy-nominated hit by rapper Cam’Ron featuring Juelz Santana. Union captioned the video, “Killa Cam & Juelz Santana Tryin to hype ourselves up before the workout.”

Union also treated her 10.6 million Instagram fans to a video of the couple enjoying brunch. Her Instagram Story features a shirtless Dwayne Wade smiling into the camera as the duo enjoyed eating outdoors with glasses of bubbly.