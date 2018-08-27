Rapper Iggy Azalea Slams Ex-Fiance Nick Young After His Arrest

Rapper Iggy Azalea is back in the spotlight lately with a svelte body, new music, and a few choice tweets about her ex-fiance. According to Clutch Points, Azalea’s ex, Nick Young, posted several tweets that many perceived to be about the Fancy rapper.

“You have more to offer,” read one tweet. “That’s all you do now,” read another. “I’m sorry I turn you into that.” There is speculation that the tweets are in response to a lengthy video compilation which features numerous instances of Azalea twerking.

Though Azalea didn’t respond to the tweets at the time, she delivered a rebuttal this weekend after reports of Young’s arrest. The basketball player was arrested last Friday in Hollywood for “obstruction of justice” after he allegedly showed the officer “stubborn behavior” after he was stopped for a traffic violation.

While Azalea didn’t directly comment on Young’s arrest, she copied his tweets, effectively letting the world know her position.

Azalea and Young began dating in 2013 and announced their engagement in June 2015. The pair broke up months later amid speculation that Young had cheated on Azalea multiple times. Shortly after their breakup, Young’s ex, Keona Green, announced she was pregnant with his second child.

Azalea, who is an Australian native, has courted controversy for most of her career. When she released the song Fancy, a collaboration with Charlie XCX, fans were blown away by her rapid-fire delivery and raw sex appeal. The song was dubbed the 2014 song of the summer, and stayed at the top of the Billboard charts for seven weeks, according to Billboard. But, Azalea’s behavior in her personal life began to overshadow her success. Amid several social media gaffes, dust-ups with the press, and refusal to pay homage to the hip-hop legends before her, Azalea’ acted unapologetic, even uncaring that she was starting to anger her fans. She became known as a “mass-marketed rap artist who invited questions of representation and authenticity as soon as ‘First thing’s first, I’m the realest’ rolled off her tongue.”

After releasing several lackluster tracks, including a collaboration with pop wunderkind Brittany Spears, the rapper canceled her 2015 tour citing a “creative change of heart.”

“I’m not on top anymore, honey,” Azalea said in an interview with Billboard. “I’m still here, cleaning up the mess now. At least now, though, I have some perspective on it. And I will say that’s good because it’s hard to resolve things with anything when you’re still in the thick of it.”