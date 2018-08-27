Taylor Swift Thanks Nashville For ‘Unforgettable Night’ In Instagram Post

The star posted a tribute to the city the day after her Saturday night concert.

Taylor Swift sent fans in Nashville a touching message of thanks via an Instagram post on Sunday. The singer posted a series of photos from her Reputation tour stop in Nashville on Saturday night.

Swift treated fans to a special rendition of one of her first songs, Tim McGraw. The singer stunned the audience by bringing out power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to join her in a surprise performance. Fans flooded social media with photos and videos from the magical night.

Today, Swift posted her own selection of moments from Saturday night’s concert. The star posted a series of eight photos from the show, with a caption thanking Nashville and recognizing the special place that the city has in her heart. The post received over 250,000 likes in less than an hour.

“Nashville, last night was the first time I got to headline that stadium. Every second of the show meant so much to me, and I’m so grateful to @thetimmcgraw and @faithhill for coming out to sing ‘Tim McGraw’ with me. I first came to this city in search of a record deal when I was 11! I’m just as enamored by being here now all these years later. Thanks for an unforgettable night. @shearerphoto”

In the first photo, Swift is bent forward with a microphone in her hand, singing to her adoring audience as she wears a glamorous black outfit with sheer panels.

The second and third photos shows Swift in a black one piece and thigh high boots, on stage in performance stance, flanked on either side by dancers in black. The next photo is a shot from backstage, and shows Swift facing a sea of fans.

The fifth photo shows the stars of the surprise performance. Swift is leaning on McGraw, with one arm on his shoulder. Hill is on the other side of McGraw, and the trio are singing into their microphones. Taylor Swift is wearing a black dress with sparkly gold details. Tim McGraw looks dashing in tailored jeans and a large belt buckle, a printed black blazer, and black cowboy hat. Faith Hill dazzles in high waisted black pants and a v-neck black top, showing off her flowing curly locks and delicate jewelry. The trio is then shown embraced in a group hug in the next photo.

The seventh image is of Swift being carried by her backup performers. The singer is laying flat with her arms outstretched in a provocative black outfit, as the performers support her above their heads.

The photo series closes with a shot of the Nissan stadium in Nashville, which is packed with fans lighting up the dark arena with glowing screens. Based on their reactions on social media, fans were absolutely blown away by the star-studded concert.