Director Kevin Smith Looks Almost Unrecognizable In Latest Weight-Loss Picture

Famous director and actor Kevin Smith — perhaps best known for his work on Clerks, Clerks 2, Mall Rats, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back — recently took to Instagram in order to show the world the results of his miraculous weight loss.

Wearing one of his trademark shirts that replicates the Batman logo in pastiche, the replacement text reading “FatMan” in a humorous and self-deprecating note, the independent director-turned-Hollywood figure looked a fraction of his former size. The black T-shirt drapes over him like it was meant for a man twice his size, billowing out over his much smaller frame in almost comical fashion. Kevin completes the before-and-after look with a simple white snapback baseball cap, a deep indigo pair of jean shorts, and a pair of mustard yellow suede finish slip-on shoes.

In the Instagram share, Kevin Smith alludes to the fact that he is now a Weight Watchers ambassador, and it would appear with good reason.

Known for his on-screen portrayal of the character of Silent Bob throughout the Clerks films, in addition to the standalone Jay and Silent Bob title, Kevin Smith brought a sense of nerdy authenticity to his body of work, whether speaking to his independent roots or his later silver screen fame.

Smith’s caption on the social media share is long enough to serve as a prologue to a potential memoir, reaching over 300 words in length before drawing to a close. Within, he describes his wake-up call that came in the form of a heart attack that he suffered earlier in the year.

According to Global News, Smith says that his emergency doctor at the time — jokingly or not — ascribed part of his eventual survival through the ordeal of his heart attack to the joint that he had smoked just prior to suffering the attack. Smith recalls the physician as saying, “You kept calm. They told you [that] you were having a massive heart attack, and you remained calm the whole time, so that joint saved your life.”

Kevin Smith went on to thank a litany of supporters who had been there for him during his significant weight-loss experience, including entertainer Penn Jillette, scientist Ray Cronise, and his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith — named after the famous DC character. He also admits to hating vegetables, experimenting with vegan and non-dairy diets, and embracing the power of positive thought.

Smith served as the executive producer and as the face of AMC series Comic Book Men, which ran from 2012 until its recent cancellation by the network earlier this year, according to Den of Geek.