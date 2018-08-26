‘The Predator’ Featurette Takes Viewers Behind The Scenes, Shane Black Says It’s The Scariest ‘Predator’ Yet

The Predator is just over two weeks away from hitting theaters, and fans are anxious what the new addition to the franchise will bring. Shane Black co-wrote and directed The Predator, and that’s apropos as he was a co-star in the first film.

IMDb provides the premise for The Predator.

“When a young boy accidentally triggers the universe’s most lethal hunters’ return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

Fred Dekker was the other co-writer of The Predator, and the sci-fi horror film features a stacked cast: Yvonne Strahovski, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay, Trevante Rhodes, Thomas Jane, Boyd Holbrook, Sterling K. Brown, Jake Busey, Edward James Olmos, Alfie Allen, Lochlyn Munro, and Sterling K. Brown.

Recently, a new featurette of The Predator was released, and some behind-the-scenes shots show Black directing his cast. As seen in the video below, Shane Black revealed that after 30 years of Predator movies, it’s the right time to resurrect the franchise. Black said that he’s blessed to have the opportunity to play in that sandbox.

There have been three standalone Predator films, and two Alien vs. Predator movies. The last Predator flick was the third standalone, 2010’s Predators. While none of the franchise’s movies have been as popular as the 1987 original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Predators was far more popular than Predator 2 and the AVP entries, at least, as far as the critics are concerned.

In The Predator featurette, Boyd Holbrook said that it is an honor and a privilege to be able to work with Shane to reinvent the story. Trevante Rhodes remarked that the filming was amazing with Black involved, and Rhodes described it as a once in a lifetime experience. Shane Black commented that he loves growing the story and trying to encompass in one movie all the genres that he loves.

Sterling K. Brown said that with The Predator, there is a new level of menace and terror the Yautja (the aliens) can take. Given how the alien species are already scary, a new level of terror is indeed frightening. Shane Black reiterated that The Predator is the scariest film in the franchise, and that they are upgrading the Yautja to the next level of deadliness. Rhodes reinforced that statement by saying The Predator is going to scare the mess out of people, and that the aliens are, as the featurette’s title states, bigger, better, and badder.

Fans can see just how scary The Predator is when it’s released on September 14.