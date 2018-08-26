Jackson Odell’s Cause Of Death Revealed: ‘The Goldbergs’ Actor Suffered Accidental Overdose

Jackson Odell’s cause of death has finally been released, three months after he was found unresponsive at a sober living facility near Los Angeles.

E! News reports that the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office determined that Odell’s death was an accidental overdose causing acute heroin and cocaine toxicity. The Goldbergs actor was known to have a heroin addiction, but his last drug test before his death was clean. There were no drugs or drug paraphernalia found at the scene of his death. There was also nothing to indicate the actor had died as result of foul play.

Ed Winters, assistant chief of investigations for the LA County Coroner’s Office, told USA Today the toxicology report confirmed suspicions that the actor’s death was drug related. He was just 20-years-old when he was pronounced dead at the scene on June 8th, 2018. He would have been 21-years-old just a month later.

Jackson Odell played Ari Cadwell on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs from 2013 to 2015. He also had roles on several other shows, including Private Practice, iCarly, Modern Family, Arrested Development, and The Fosters. Odell also appeared in the movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer. In addition to acting, he was also a singer and songwriter. He contributed several songs for the soundtrack of the 2018 film Forever My Girl, including a cover of “Wings Of An Angel.”

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell…He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well,” the Odell family said in a statement released after Jackson’s death in June. “He will always be a shining light. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.”

The Daily Mail reports that at the time of his death, Odell had been trying to get his life back together by attempting to get clean and agreeing to stay at the sober living facility where his body was ultimately found. Instead of being a success story, now the final ironic twist of the location where he died is a testament to another young life taken too soon by the perils of addiction.