Shirtless Justin Bieber Flaunts Tattooed Torso While Chatting With Mysterious Brunette

Shirtless Bieber was photographed chatting with a mysterious brunette while his fiance Hailey Baldwin wasn't present.

Justin Bieber and his fiance Hailey Baldwin have been the center of attention for media outlets since news of their engagement broke. According to Daily Mail, the pop star was photographed flaunting his shirtless, tattooed torso while having a casual conversation with a mysterious brunette during a soccer match in Los Angeles this weekend.

Unknown to media outlets, the young girl had a vibrant smile on her face as she appeared to be having a casual conversation with Bieber. The Canadian born singer as listening intently to the young girl who appeared to be mimicking Bieber’s body language.

The mystery girl sported a coral-colored tank top with matching short black shorts with a coral strip, a black sports bra, and white and coral tennis shoes. She – like Bieber – was dressed in very sporty attire. Hailey was not in any of the photographs and did not appear to be with her finance.

Trying to keep cool while outside in the L.A. sun, Bieber opted to flaunt his muscular, tattooed torso donning nothing more than a pair of black basketball shorts. Justin’s shorts hung down just low enough to reveal his choice in Calvin Klein underwear. The singer’s medium-length blonde and brunette locks were sweaty and unkempt as he appeared to be keeping active.

Bieber completed his athletic ensemble with a pair of yellow tube socks and matching yellow and black Nike cleats.

As those who follow Bieber-related news know, the young singer is a very athletic individual who regularly plays several different sports including basketball, hockey, and soccer. In one of the photos – before Bieber ditched his shirt – the singer was floating mid-air after he was either falling toward the ground or launching himself off the ground.

As Daily Mail reminds us, Justin kept a pretty low profile over the last year – outside of his engagement news. Bieber stepped out of the spotlight to focus on his health, his faith, and his relationship with Hailey.

While Hailey did not appear to be at the sporting match, paparazzi continues to photograph the duo on date nights and packing on serious PDA. So, there is no real reason for anyone to suspect anything is amiss in paradise. The mysterious brunette is likely a friend, family member, or perhaps even just a fan of Bieber.

Just a few days go Baldwin shared a picture of herself on the September cover of Vogue Mexico on Instagram of herself flaunting her $500,000 oval-shaped engagement ring.

While the model and TV personality opted to turn the comments off on the photo, her 14.6 million followers have liked the photo just shy of 700,00 times in just a couple days.