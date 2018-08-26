Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Long Legs In Pink Bikini While On A Bike Ride In Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian’s hard work in the gym is paying off. On Sunday, she showed off her toned body during a bikini bike ride in Mexico during an Instagram post.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been enjoying a friends vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico over the weekend. Joining her on her single trip is her trainer, makeup artist and friends including Amanda Lee, Sarah Howard and Stephanie Shepard.

The one person missing from the glorious vacation is her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, whose issues continue to surface after a video of him beating up someone in a nightclub in March emerged on the internet.

Bendjima and Kardashian broke up earlier this month, and a source said it “didn’t end well.” Around the same time, photos surfaced of her ex getting cozy with another woman in Mexico who he said was “just a friend,” according to People.

According to TMZ, the incident happened in March at Delilah restaurant when Bendjima, Drake, Odell Beckham Jr. and others were leaving through a back door of the club. Reportedly, an employee said something to the group, prompting the alleged assault.

Kardashian has not been timid in showing her ex what he is missing on her fabulous trip. She shared on Sunday a photo of herself almost popping out of a pink bikini paired with denim shorts and sandals. The Instagram star wore her dark hair pulled back into a sleek pony tail, and a pair of sunglasses as she peered down from a turquoise bicycle into the camera.

wanna ???? ? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 26, 2018 at 1:29pm PDT

She captioned the photo “wanna?????” with a bicycle emoji. The post showed off her long, tanned legs from vacation as she half-sat on the bike seat.

Showing off her toned and tan bod is a theme with mom-of-three on vacation. On Saturday she showed her ex even more of what he is missing, when she posted a series of pictures to Instagram of herself in a purple, metallic one-piece suit.

“Sometimes I take all the shine,” she captioned the photo while posing inside of a rock shower with water streaming down her front. In another shot the star was seen posing on a rock wall, leaned back, with the ocean behind her.

sometimes i take all the shine A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 24, 2018 at 10:35pm PDT

On Friday, Kardashian hit the sand for some fun with her friends in San José del Cabo, Mexico. Looking as fit as possible, she ran beside the shore in the sand wearing a barely-there bright yellow bikini, but before she took a dip into the ocean, a lifeguard told her the waters were too rough to swim. As Kardashian continues to enjoy her time on vacation, more sexy snaps are sure to surface on social media.