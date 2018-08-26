Chrissy Teigen Praises ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ In Instagram Post With Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen shared her thoughts after viewing the movie with John Legend and Luna.

Chrissy Teigen posted heartfelt commentary on Instagram on Sunday after viewing Crazy Rich Asians with her toddler daughter Luna. The model took to social media today with an Instagram post containing a series of three photos. The first photo is of the model crouched down next to her daughter, in front of a window display featuring a mannequin dressed in a sparkly white gown. Luna is wearing a lime green dress with ruffles and appears to be gazing up in admiration at the mannequin. The window is marked with Crazy Rich Asians signage.

The second photo is a shot of Teigen’s husband, singer John Legend, with Luna cuddled up at her father’s side. The pair are in red theater seats, and both are staring intently at the movie screen.

The third image is a video of John Legend dancing with Luna in front a screen, with rolling movie credits. Legend is in silhouette, holding Luna in his arms, as the two enjoy an adorable daddy-daughter moment.

As reported by CNN, Crazy Rich Asians continues to dominate the box office, earning $25 million in its second weekend.

The movie has gotten rave reviews from fans and critics online, with many calling the film a positive and long-overdue step forward for Asian representation in Hollywood. Teigen touched on this in her Instagram caption, which highlights how much the movie impacted her and her daughter Luna.

“I planned on seeing it, making a few jokes about how it checked all the boxes for me (CRAZY ☑️ RICH ☑️ ASIAN ☑️) but the feeling I got during the credits, watching John dance with my little black asian mashup baby bear luna tunes, was a feeling I haven’t had at the end of any other movies. Luna, aside from being blown away by the general movie-going experience (yep she’s 13 now, time flies) looked up at @constancewu‘s mother and yelled “yāy!” (“Grandma” in thai) because she saw someone who looked like her yāy.”

The post received over 150,000 likes in 45 minutes. Fans of Teigen reacted positively, with many echoing the model’s sentiments about the movie. One user commented, “Others don’t understand how much representation means. It’s a great feeling when you experience it.” Other commenters shared their personal reactions to the film, including stories of seeing the movie with multiple generations of family members. A fan stated that they learned more about the Chinese American experience though the characters in the film. One user compared Teigen’s remarks to how African Americans felt when viewing the blockbuster hit, Black Panther.