Doutzen Kroes Showcases Toned Supermodel Legs In Shorts

"I take really good care of my body."

Supermodel Doutzen Kroes showcased her toned dancer’s legs on Instagram in a casual selfie in which she enjoys a glass of wine while sporting a pair of short-shorts.

Even without a lick of makeup or posh designer clothes, Doutzen can’t hide the bombshell beauty that has made her one of Victoria’s Secret’s most popular models.

The leggy Dutch beauty admits she’s an exercise buff who works out year-round to maintain her fit bikini body, since she never knows when she’ll be called on to do a high-profile modeling shoot.

At age 33, Doutzen Kroes remains in high demand as a model, thanks to her athletic good looks. The mom of two has credited a portion-controlled organic diet and regular exercise for her stunning bikini body.

Doutzen Loves To Box And Dance

Doutzen’s workout secrets include ballet, cardio exercise, Pilates, biking, boxing, weight-training, and calisthenics, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Kroes, who was born and raised in Holland, said she has led a very active lifestyle starting from her childhood.

“I’ve biked my whole life,” Kroes told Vogue. “We didn’t have bus service when I was going to school in Holland, so I biked around 25 kilometers [15.5 miles] to school every day. I was always working out.”

Summer vibes ♥️ A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Aug 22, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

Doutzen said being athletic helped her when she first moved to New York years ago to launch her modeling career.

“When I came to New York and I started modeling, I was boxing and now I’m doing ballet a lot,” said Kroes, who’s married to Dutch DJ Sunnery James. “Your body becomes really long and lean and toned.”

Kroes generally sticks to a healthy, organic diet, but doesn’t deprive or starve herself. Her favorite guilty pleasure is french fries, but she makes sure not to overeat.

Doutzen also loves to cook and prefers to start her mornings with a vitamin-packed green juice.

FashionStock / Shutterstock

The fashion industry has always been youth-obsessed, with most models’ careers ending before they turn 30.

But supermodels such as Kroes and fellow Victoria’s Secret beauty Adriana Lima can still command top dollar and rule the runway, thanks to the hard work they put to maintain their youthful good looks.

Adriana, 37, has been with Victoria’s Secret since 2000 and recently said she has no plans to retire in the near future.

Lima, a fitness buff just like Doutzen, has credited a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet and rigorous workouts that include boxing, cardio exercise, and strength-training for her sleek physique, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Adriana, a mom of two, says daily exercise makes her look and feel her best. “I work out and I look after myself,” said Lima. “I take this seriously because it’s my job.”