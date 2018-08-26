Stormy Daniels Sticks Up For Melania Trump, Says ‘People Should Stop Speaking For Her’

Adult film star-turned-political hot potato Stormy Daniels, real name Stefanie Clifford, has revealed some deeper sympathies with the first lady, Mediaite reports.

In a recent interview with British tabloid The Mirror, Daniels made it very clear that the picture that the media is painting of a dreadfully unhappy Melania Trump may not as be as accurate as so many suggest, calling the negative rumors surrounding the first lady “projection.”

Stormy Daniels is at the heart of a torrid story wherein she is claimed to have had a romantic affair with Donald Trump in 2006, just months after Melania gave birth to their youngest son, Barron. According to The Hill, Melania Trump was allegedly “blindsided” by the allegations of a sexual entanglement concerning her husband over a decade ago when she first heard of the news.

In the days, weeks, and months that followed, wild stories surrounding Melania Trump’s mood, lack of appearances at social events, health concerns, and other parts of the presidential wife’s life were coming from reputable newspapers and conspiracy theorist’s blogs alike. For her part, Stormy Daniels appears to stick up for the first lady in the interview conducted with The Mirror, going so far as to say that “people should stop speaking for her.”

“Maybe she’s happy. Everything we say about her is a projection. Some people misplace sorrow and pity on another person.”

Daniels did take some time during the interview to take some pot-shots at President Donald Trump, homing in on the famous Access Hollywood tape that many Democrats believed would cost him the 2016 election. She claimed that if she had been the one to be caught on tape saying the things that Trump had said on the infamous “p*ssy tape”, she would have gotten into much bigger trouble — despite her chosen profession in the adult film industry.

Stormy Daniels defends Melania: “People should stop speaking for her” https://t.co/kfGAmTGt6E pic.twitter.com/7VADcXsDdo — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2018

Michael Avenatti, the legal counsel representing Stormy Daniels, has made mention of the fact that he is considering a run for the office of president — presumably under the Democratic Party flag. According to earlier reporting on the matter coming from the Inquisitr, Avenatti feels that his chances would be quite good to dethrone the incumbent Trump, despite his lack of political experience.

“There are a number of reasons I should be taken seriously. For over 18 years, I’ve been fighting on behalf of Davids versus Goliaths, some of the largest corporations in the world, con men, fraudsters. I’ve had great success.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

More immediate threats loom in the near future for President Trump’s administration with the midterm elections of November, 2018, coming up. With the Mueller investigation turning up the heat on former Trump associates Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort, the current president of the United States will have quite the campaign on his hands. Trump will be politically battling against a highly motivated Democratic base, with his own base showing an enthusiasm gap, according to CNBC.