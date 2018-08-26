Kate Upton Shows Off Baby Bump In Pink Dress

Kate Upton showed off her growing baby bump in a blush dress on Friday during brunch with her husband.

The 26-year-old supermodel showed off her glowing skin and growing belly in a pale-pink, knee-length dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the blush dress with a white jacked and sandals, accessorizing with a black and gold Céline bag and sunglasses.

Careful with the food she eats with her little one growing inside of her, the mom-to-be and dad-to-be, Justin Verlander, chose a fancy brunch at the upmarket spot’s Cabana Cafe. Choosing only healthy foods, the couple dined on expensive salads and smoothies.

When they received the check, they realized the restaurant added on a funny “charge” teasing the Houston Astros starting pitcher. Verlander shared a snap of his receipt to Instagram showing off the $1 million charge for “Dodge Killer.”

“#BeverlyHillsHotel really making me pay for that World Series win! Thanks for the great lunch as always!” the pitcher captioned the photo. The Houston Astros won the World Series championship during the 2017 season, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7, with a 5-1 win.

The super-star couple wed just days after the world-class pitcher helped his team score their first-ever World Series victory. Verlander told Bleacher Report his model wife helped him through many ups and downs throughout his career, including injures.

“Who knows, if I’m even here if it wasn’t for her? She was instrumental in me not, like, jumping off a bridge. I was depressed and just kinda upset at the world…she was what I needed.”

The adorable couple turn heads and leave fans wanting more with every social media post. In July Upton shared a photo of her on Instagram showing off a red power suit, a tiny baby bump and white sunglasses, captioning the snap “#PregnantMiami.”

Her donning husband quickly reposted his wife’s photograph with a heartfelt note sharing how excited he is to walk into parenthood with the supermodel.

“I can’t wait to start this new journey with you!” he wrote of his wife. “You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring and strong woman I’ve ever met. I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much!”

The star couple is yet to confirm their due date, but their little one is thought to be making its’ way into the world during spring of 2019.