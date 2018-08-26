Halle Berry Celebrates National Dog Day With ‘Puppy Love’ Instagram Video

Halle Berry posts a video of Jackson and Roman, and fans can't get enough of the doggie duo.

Halle Berry loves her furry friends, and took to Instagram today with an adorable video post to celebrate National Dog Day.

The stunning actress posted a video of her two dogs, Jackson and Roman, running and playing together in a garden setting. The two dogs are shown tussling, relaxing together in the grass, and drinking water together. The song “Puppy Love” is playing as the video soundtrack.

Halle Berry has shown a lot of love for her pampered pets via her Instagram in the past. Just yesterday, Berry posted a close up photo of Roman, who appears to be resting, with the caption “Slow, sleepy Saturdays #GrowingUpRoman #PuppyLove.” The photo received 40,318 likes, with fans commenting about Roman’s cuteness. One user commented, “❤️ those eyes and that button nose! Such a bundle of joy!”

Berry has dedicated one of her Instagram Story Highlights to Jackson. The series features close up photos of Jackson with funny captions, and the hashtag #LIVINGLIKEJACKSON. There is also a video of Jackson that has been edited to look like he is wearing glasses and talking about homework.

Berry captioned Sunday’s video with the hashtags #NationalDogDay, #PuppyLove, #DogDayAfternoon, and #Doodles, along with pawprint emojis. The video received over 25,000 views and 4,440 likes after an hour.

“In honor of #NationalDogDay, here’s some footage of Jackson falling head over paws for baby Roman… You’re welcome. #PuppyLove#DogDayAfternoon #Doodles”

Berry first introduced fans to Jackson last summer after publicly mourning the loss of her cat, Playdough. Playdough was 16 years old when he passed away after a battle with cancer. People Magazine reports that Berry posted a photo of Jackson with the caption “Introducing… JACKSON! While you can’t replace one animal with another, a new furry friend sure does bring joy and help ease the pain. Get ready for #livinglikejackson!”

Berry posted a heartfelt tribute to Playdough on Instagram as well, revealing how much her pet meant to her and her children.

“Yesterday my heart broke as we had to put our beloved Playdough to rest due to brain cancer. This little guy lit up our lives and brought us joy every day for 16 years! While his loss is tough for all of us, especially my children, it’s an inevitable part of life. The bond my kids shared with Playdough was unique and special and through it, they learned compassion and kindness and the importance of loving and caring for life’s sweetest creatures.”

Fans rallied around the actress online after the loss of Playdough, and it seems like Jackson and new puppy Roman have stolen everyone’s hearts as well.