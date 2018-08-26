Watch New York Yankees Vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Bombers Look To Gain In AL East

The New York Yankees look to continue their comeback in the American League East in a Sunday night game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The New York Yankees have won seven of their last eight games after a stretch that saw them fall 10 1/2 games behind the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox, as Baseball Reference records show. On Sunday, the Bronx Bombers will face the last place Baltimore Orioles in a game that will live stream from Camden Yards.

The Yankees have taken the first three games of the weekend series, and will look for a sweep on Sunday night. This would bring them to within six games of Boston, per MLB.com.

The Orioles have already lost 93 games and are eliminated from both the division and Wild Card races. The recent performance of Sunday’s starter, 25-year-old Dylan Bundy, has been typical of the Orioles struggles. Bundy has allowed seven runs in each of his last three starts and has a 9.08 ERA since July 1, according to MLB.com.

Sunday’s Orioles starter Dylan Bundy walking off the mound in a scene typical of his recent performances. Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Sunday night baseball American League series-ender in Baltimore, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 46,000-seat Orioles Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland, or 5:05 p.m. Pacific Time, on Sunday, August 26.

For the Yankees, 24-year-old righty ace Luis Severino will be pitching. Severino has slumped in the seasons second half, as BR records document, allowing at least four runs in five of his last seven starts. But his most recent outing, against the Toronto Blue Jays on August 18, the righty allowed just a pair of runs on six hits and two walks in five innings, while striking out eight.

Luis Severino of the Yankees gets the start on Sunday. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the fourth New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles game of their four-game series, with the Yankees looking for a sweep, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Viewers should be aware that accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles AL East showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “internet TV” live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” packaged services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Sox-Yanks game streamed live at no charge.