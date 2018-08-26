A friend says he wants to apologize to his daughter.

Thomas Markle seems to be starting to get the sense that he is running out of time to make amends with his daughter Meghan and her new husband, Prince Harry. Markle has tried several different ways to get the newly minted Duchess Meghan’s attention, and friends say he has finally gotten around to saying he’s sorry for the acting out.

The Daily Mail says that Thomas Markle fears he is running out of time to make things right with his youngest child. A friend is now saying that Markle hopes to see his daughter Meghan when she travels to the west coast of the United States later this year.

“He wants to hug his daughter and tell her how very proud he is of her and how much he loves her,” the source said.

At this time, Thomas Markle doesn’t even have a phone number to contact Meghan and Harry, so he feels as if he needs to get back in touch. Markle’s friend is still saying that if it wasn’t for his heart trouble, he would have loved to attend the royal wedding.

“He wanted so much to walk her down the aisle and give her away on her magical big day and he’s always going to bitterly upset and frustrated that instead, he has to stay in bed following heart surgery,” the source recounted.

Thomas Markle makes a last-ditch plea to Meghan Markle https://t.co/15zuNYrev5 pic.twitter.com/9HGksY9nym — The Sun (@TheSun) August 26, 2018

Despite the bad behavior of his other two children, Thomas Markle says that he’s upset that the Markle family is now known for being crass and ill-mannered.

“He hates that the world perceives him and some of Meghan’s other relatives as ‘trailer trash’ folk trying to cash in on her happiness. But all he really cares about is letting her know how much he loves her and reopening the door that has slammed shut between them,” the source commented.

At this time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have plans to see Oprah Winfrey and tennis star Serena Williams, but there are no plans to see the Markle side of the family.

There have been a number of embarrassing stunts pulled mostly by Thomas and his daughter Samantha Markle that Duchess Meghan has thrown up a wall of silence to freeze her family out. They have given interviews to papers and even appeared on television to speak critically of the Duchess of Sussex.

“Meghan doesn’t think it’s a fair game between her father and the media so she’s not going to engage in it or instruct anyone on her behalf to set the record straight. There have always been fears over his vulnerability. Now he’s got himself into a cycle of talking publicly. It’s very sad,” the source concluded.