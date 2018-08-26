‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Dominates The Box Office Again In It’s Second Weekend

While 'Crazy Rich Asians' had a strong second weekend, Melissa McCarthy received her worst flop ever.

Crazy Rich Asians shocked again this weekend as it not only held onto its number one spot in the box office but also brought in equally strong revenue for its second weekend.

The Inquisitr reported last week of Crazy Rich Asians‘ surprise debut at number one in the box office. The movie is lauded as the first major blockbuster in 25 years to feature a predominantly Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club was released.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan and follows the events of an Asian-American woman meeting her boyfriend’s wealthy family in Singapore. Constance Wu and Henry Golding star in the film, with direction by Jon M. Chu.

CNN reports the Warner Bros. romantic comedy brought in $25 million for its second weekend. The second-weekend numbers represent only a 6% drop from its haul over the previous weekend. That’s extremely rare, as the outlet reports. The historically low dip makes it one of the best holds in box office history.

To put it in perspective, CNN explains, “the summer’s top film, Disney’s “Incredibles 2″ dipped about 56% between its first and second weekend.” This weekend gives Crazy Rich Asians a $76.8 million dollar revenue domestically since its opening weekend.

“Every now and then, all the stars align, and this is what happened here,” Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’ head of domestic distribution, said as reported by Variety. “The word of mouth has just spread.”

The movie has been such a success that Warner Bros. is already reported to be working on the film’s sequel.

'Crazy Rich Asians' takes the #1 spot with $25M, down just 6% from last week making it one of the best holds in box office history ???? (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/6OCrQeYjSD — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) August 26, 2018

In contrast, the weekend dealt a blow to the film career of Melissa McCarthy. McCarthy has been acting for some years as “Sookie” on Gilmore Girls and starring in CBS’ Mike and Molly. But McCarthy’s solo film career broke out after her performance in Bridesmaids. She has since released a number of high profile blockbusters.

Her latest installment, the black comedy, The Happytime Murders, opened at third place this weekend with only $10 million in 3,256 locations says Variety. The production budget was reported at $40 million and it has received a weak review from critics. The poor performance is McCarthy’s lowest to date.