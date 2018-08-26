Watch Manchester United Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

Tottenham is looking to continue their winning streak in the English Premier League 2018-2019 season in Monday’s match against Manchester United. Tottenham is unbeaten so far this season, winning 2-1 against Newcastle two weeks ago, and 3-1 against Fulham last Saturday. Manchester United started off strong with a 2-1 win over Leicester City, but lost 3-2 to Brighton last Sunday.

According to The Independent, Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho is feeling some pressure as there is media speculation around the team’s interest in ex-Real Madrid manager, the legendary Zinedane Zidane. Reportedly the board the team has responded with a show of support for Mourinho after last week’s loss to Brighton.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Manchester United vs. Tottenham match, see the streaming information at the end of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm British Summer Time at the 74,994 -seat Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Monday, August 27. In the United States and Canada, start time will be 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Watch a preview of the Manchester United vs. Tottenham English Premier League match in the video below, courtesy of NBC Sports.

BBC reports that Manchester United has consistently won against Tottenham at Old Trafford over the past 4 years with Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham’s manager. Despite this history, Mourinho is feeling pressure to deliver results in the upcoming match, and expressed his disappointment with last week’s performance against Brighton.

“Against Brighton, we made mistakes, we paid for the mistakes and we lost. I think you look at football in a very pragmatic way, normally you get what you deserve, so if we want to win against a good team against Tottenham, we cannot make mistakes. In big matches last season we managed to get lots of good results, which in the end are points like the other points in the other matches. But for the supporters, normally it has a little different feeling.”

To watch a live stream of Monday’s Manchester United vs. Tottenham English Premier League match, go to NBC Sports Live, or download the NBC Sports Live app for mobile devices and on set-top devices such as the Roku and Apple TV. The NBC Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials.

Viewers in the US can also watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham via the live stream provided by fuboTV. Viewers are required to sign up with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial period.

In the UK, Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via the SkyGo app for desktop, mobile, or tablet.