Watch Barbados Tridents Vs. Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Cricket Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

The Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders compete for the final Caribbean Premier League playoff spot in the 18th 2018 CPL T20 cricket match.

The Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders, two teams competing for what would be the fourth and final playoff spot in the 2018 Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket season, will face off in the 18th match of the current CPL. The Tridents are playing in front of their home fans and Trinbago have sat idle for the past week, according to The Stats Zone. The Tridents go into the match as favorites to win their third game in five attempts in the contest that will live stream from Bridgetown.

The Tridents are coming off a heartbreaking loss on Saturday to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, as CricInfo reported. That game saw a record-setting CPL economy rate in four overs bowled by Pakistan international Mohammad Irfan. But West Indies B team international Brandon King recorded 60 runs off 49 balls to lead the Patriots to victory with seven balls remaining, and King’s own maiden half-century in the CPL.

Irfan was devastating his four overs, permitting only a single run and taking the wickets of two of the Patriots top batsmen in West Indies internationals, Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, per CricInfo.

But the Tridents will need more economical numbers from the other members of the bowling corps to overcome the Knight Riders’ batting attack on Sunday.

Mohammad Irfan registered the stingiest spell in CPL history on Saturday. Ashley Allen / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Barbados Tridents vs. Trinbago Knight Riders Caribbean Premier League cricket 18th T20 match of 2018, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is set for 6 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Sunday, August 26, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

In the United States, that start time will be 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 3 p.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, August 27.

As for the Trinbago Knight Riders, the 3-3 team, currently sitting fourth on the CPL 2018 table, has not played a game since August 19, when they scored a thrilling, final-ball, four-wicket victory over the first-place Jamaica Tallawahs, as CricInfo reported. West Indies international Darren Bravo and New Zealand’s Colin Munro were the heroes at the bat for the Trinidad and Tobago side, scoring 50 and 67 respectively as Trinbago needed all 20 overs to chase down 182.

West Indies Darren Brav will look to better the 50 he scored in the Knight Riders most recent match, when the team faces Barbados on Sunday. Ashley Allen / Getty Images

In 2018, all Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket matches will live stream in India and 54 other countries via the social media platform Twitter. The live stream of Sunday’s game, and all CPL matches, can be found at @CPL.

The Barbados Tridents vs. Trinbago Knight Riders Caribbean Premier League cricket T20 match number 18 will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and Ireland by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, fans should proceed to Sky Go Sports‘ login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the match live from Bridgetown. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. The 2018 CPL will also live stream in the U.K. and Ireland via Sky Sports NOW TV service.

To view the Barbados Tridents vs. Trinbago Knight Riders Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket match live online for free, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the Caribbean Premier League cricket action for free, legally.

In Canada, every 2018 CPL match will be streamed live via the DAZN sports platform.