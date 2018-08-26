Robin Thicke And Girlfriend April Love Geary Share Gender Of Baby No. 2 In Dinner Party At Los Angeles Restaur

Singer Robin Thicke and his girlfriend of three years April Love Geary are adding another baby girl to their growing family. The couple hosted a gender-reveal dinner at at CATCH restaurant in Los Angeles with a custom menu, complete with a four-layer cake.

Geary, 23, a model, shared the news in a series of Instagram posts Saturday night from their celebration. Posing next to the cake with the revealed pink content, Geary simply added five exclamation points to her caption. In a subsequent post of her and Thicke, 41, sharing a smooch, Geary elaborated a little more.

“Going to have another daddy’s girl!!! I love you baby! ♥️ thank you @markbirnbaum for doing the best sex reveal ever!!!!! At my favorite restaurant @catch,” she wrote.

The couple announced the pregnancy a few days ago, prompting some fans to comment on how fast she got pregnant after having their first baby, Mia, who is 6 months old. Commenters also seemed to have a different issue with her pregnancy: The fact the Geary and Thicke are not married, as the evidenced by the number of uncalled-for comments attacking their marital status.

“If you have a relationship with God and you are a cheistian (sic), the bible says to marry and myltiply (sic). So yes you do have to be married first,” the top comment on the post reads.

!!!!! A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 25, 2018 at 11:21pm PDT

Instead of blocking the comment or ignoring it, Geary offered a clap-back response.

“Who’s god? I don’t know her,” Geary wrote.

Geary’s due date is March 10, which is also Thicke’s birthday, she wrote on Instagram.

The Blurred Lines singer also took to Instagram to share the news about the gender of his newest baby in a video of the moment Geary cut into the cake, and what looked to be pink ice cream came oozing out to the cheers of everyone around. Thicke can be seen high-fiving his buddies.

“Great night! Thank you @markbirnbaum and @Catch restaurant! And most of all @aprillovegeary! Love you

derohaazy,” the singer wrote.

He previously took to social media to share the pregnancy news to share a video of Geary’s ultrasound appointment, which he captioned with lyrics from the song For Free performed by DJ Khaled featuring Drake.

“‘They said we couldn’t make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem!’ Thank you April,” he captioned the clip,

In addition to Mia, Thicke also has an 8-year-old son, Julian, with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton.