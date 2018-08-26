Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 3, Start Time, How To Watch

The Arizona Cardinals plan to bring their starting offense to Dallas to face the Cowboys' starting defense in an NFL Sunday Night Football preseason game.

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to play their first-team offense when they head to AT&T Stadium for the final game of Week Three in the National Football League preseason — though the Dallas Cowboys have said that they will not do the same, according to USA Today, sitting starting quarterback Dak Prescott and star running back Ezekiel Elliot, as well as three of their four regular offensive linemen for the game that will live stream, from Arlington, Texas, on Sunday night.

The Cardinals have some injury concerns as well, however, and despite the intention of new Head Coach Steve Walks to play his regular starters, rookie quarterback Josh Rosen will remain a game-time decision with an injury to his throwing hand, according to SB Nation. Rosen practiced with the team on Friday, indicating that he may be in line to get the start.

The Cardinal’s first-round 2018 draft pick, 10th overall, out of UCLA, Rosen has shown strong signs of living up to his hype in Arizona’s first two preseason games — especially in Week Two against the New Orleans Saints. According to NFL.com stats, Rosen threw for 10 completions and a touchdown in 16 pass attempts for a passer rating of 102.9. The 21-year-old has not thrown an interception in 23 preseason passes so far.

Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen will be a game-time decision for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday night’s Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL preseason Week 3 game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central Daylight Time at 100,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, August 26. In the Eastern Time Zone the game starts at 8 p.m., with kickoff at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

With the retirement of Carson Palmer at age 39, the Cardinals are relying on ninth-year veteran Sam Bradford, in his first season in Arizona, to keep the quarterback’s seat warm until the team is ready to commit to Rosen as the Cardinals’s regular starter — and even Bradford, who was the 2010 NFL Draft‘s top overall pick out if Oklahoma, is aware that Rosen is the future.

“He looked pretty good to me,” Bradford said after the game against New Orleans, according to NFL.com. “I thought he did some really good things out there tonight. Arm talent-wise, I mean, he is just extremely talented. And some of the throws he made tonight, it’s the same throws we watch him make in practice for the past three or four weeks. I thought he did a great job tonight.”

Watch a preview of the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL preseason Week 3 game courtesy of D210 Sports in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys final Week Three preseason NFL contest, use the stream provided by NBC Sports Live Extra. Viewers should be aware that accessing the NBC Sports live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

But there is a way to live stream the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys preseason showdown for free without a cable subscription. To do so legally, fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” live TV streaming packages, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Cardinals-Cowboys game streamed live at no charge.

NFL Game Pass also offers a free trial period to watch a live stream of the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys preseason NFL clash.