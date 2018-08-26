Megan Fox Spotlights Hot Bikini Body In Frederick’s Of Hollywood Lingerie

“I exercise really hard twice a week."

Actress Megan Fox sizzled in seductive black lingerie while modeling for Frederick’s of Hollywood on Instagram.

In the photo, the Transformers beauty spotlighted her gym-toned physique in a smoldering bedroom ensemble that showcased her flat abs and lean torso. Megan is a spokesmodel for the iconic Frederick’s of Hollywood lingerie brand.

Fox has kept a low profile since becoming a mom in recent years, but the 33-year-old brunette bombshell still has the sultry good looks and superfit bikini body that catapulted her to worldwide stardom.

Judging by her incredible physique, it’s hard to believe Megan is a mother to three small children. Fox lost the baby weight in record time after each of her three pregnancies.

Low-Carb Diet And Exercise Keep Her Sexy

Megan’s weight loss secrets were a low-carb, Paleo-inspired diet and rigorous gym workouts that includes cardio exercise and weightlifting, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Fox has been skinny all her life, but she’s an expert at dieting and has impressive discipline when she needs to get in shape.

“I cut out all bread and those sort of carbohydrates. No crackers, no pretzels, no chips. Nothing unhealthy,” Megan told E! News. “The worst thing I put in my body is coffee, once a day. I don’t have any cheat days. But if I did, it would be pizza or cake.”

Megan said her post-baby weight loss after her three pregnancies (in 2012, 2014, and 2016) were facilitated by the fact that she kept her baby-weight gain to a healthy range of 25 to 35 pounds, and stayed active throughout gestation.

After she gave birth, Fox worked out hard several days a week, alternating between fat-blasting cardio exercise and body-sculpting strength-training.

“I exercise really hard twice a week,” Megan said. “I do bursts of cardio with really heavy weights. Circuit training.”

The result was that Fox regained her enviable bikini body and chiseled abs in record time after childbirth.

Megan Fox’s speedy post-baby weight loss mirrored that of reality TV star Kristin Cavallari. Both women have better bikini bodies after having children than they did before.

Like Megan, Cavallari lost 20 pounds in two months after her two pregnancies by following a Paleo-inspired diet and doing weightlifting workouts, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Surprisingly, Kristin does no cardio exercise, preferring instead to focus on lifting weights and circuit-training four days a week.

“I don’t do any cardio,” Cavallari said. “Cardio used to be all I did before I had kids, but once I had them my lifestyle changed. I’m a much healthier eater. I’ve found that it’s about building and maintaining muscle rather than losing weight now.”