Frankel's ex overdosed on opiates

Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel continues to process her recent loss. Frankel’s boyfriend, Dennis Shields, died suddenly of a drug overdose, leaving the Skinnygirl mogul understandably in shock. Fans have been watching the Real Housewives of New York reunion, which was filmed before Shields died, and Frankel was already on edge with a number of the other housewives.

Today, Frankel posted on Twitter condolences to Meghan McCain on the death of her father John and also thanked fans for understanding that she’s going to need time to recover from the passing of Dennis Shields.

“It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo.”

RadarOnline says that it’s understandable that Frankel will need some time to process the loss for herself and her daughter Bryn, who had a close relationship with Shields.

Frankel’s relationship with banker Dennis Shields was on again and off again, but they had never fully broken off communication.

Bethenny Frankel Speaks About the Reality of Losing Boyfriend Dennis Shields So Suddenly: 'It's Excruciating' https://t.co/Xwtg4t3Ese pic.twitter.com/t0y5RxvF3x — yuliaharpalanova (@yuliaharpalanov) August 26, 2018

Bethenny Frankel had known Dennis Shields’ wife for years and that’s how the two met. Friends say that with the breakdown of his marriage and the continued trouble she is having with her ex, Jason Hoppy, the future of their coupling had challenges.

“Bethenny loved him a great deal but it was an unusual relationship.”

But Frankel and Shields were said to be together at the time of his death.

“They were on and off. It was unconventional and not always exclusive. They would be together and then not.”

Frankel is on the defense on the reunion of her show RHONY as she is fending off attacks from Carole, Dorinda, and Ramona, who came from Bethenny in a way that confused many fans of the popular Bravo show. But even before the reunion started, Frankel had a sense that something was brewing.

“This is like Game of Thrones. I’m like the mother of dragons fighting multiple blondes. You know, make the first one count.”

Out of the blue, Ramona Singer, who has breast implants herself, mocked Frankel for having “fake t*ts.”

“Don’t say a f**king thing with your fake t*ts!”

Ramona defended her comment by saying that Frankel got implants when she was young, but she didn’t get them until after her divorce in her sixties.

“I’ve always had great breasts. My legs and my breasts have always been great features. In fact my doctor, she thought I was nuts, she didn’t even want to touch my breasts.”