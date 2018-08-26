Mass Shooting At Jacksonville, Florida, Video Game Tournament

A mass shooting occurred at a 'Madden' video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, Sunday afternoon.

Authorities have not confirmed any casualties from the incident yet, but a local TV station reported via Twitter that at least four people were dead, with a total of 15 victims. According to the same source, victims are currently being driven to nearby hospitals.

The shooting reportedly occurred during a Madden 19 video game tournament. Complexity Gaming, one of the professional gaming teams participating in the event, also confirmed the news via Twitter. One of the victims, gamer Drini Gojka was grazed in the hand, and is currently away from the scene of the shooting, according to Complexity Gaming.

According to CNN, the tournament is taking place in the GLHF Gaming Bar, in Jacksonville, Florida. A local TV crew, News4Jax, is currently on the scene. Ambulances, firefighters and police officers are also at the scene, with roads currently being blocked off in downtown Jacksonville. Bay Street from Pearl to Main Street are shut down to traffic as local police pursue the matter as it unfolds.

Victims were shot inside a game room at the Chicago Pizza.

Mass shooting scene in downtown Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/DR6MAoCZH2 — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 26, 2018

Jacksonville Landing shooting: 15 total victims. 4 dead. Per my sources. — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 26, 2018

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

One suspect is dead at the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which also tweeted that it is unknown at this time if there is a second suspect.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is tweeting live updates from the scene. The police are finding people hiding in locked areas at the Landing, and SWAT is conducting a methodical search. “If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you,” they tweeted.

Worst day of my life — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Mayor Lenny Curry and Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams may speak about the shooting at a news conference later today, according to News4Jax. In a statement supplied to the same outlet, the Jacksonville Landing said the following.

“We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and all ongoing investigations.”

The Jacksonville Landing is an open-air marketplace with restaurants, bars, and stores.

As CBS News noted, gunshots can be heard in recordings from the tournament on GLHF Game Bar’s Twitch account. The bar told CBS News that all staff members, as well as the owner were able to escape.