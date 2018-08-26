Offset Posts Fully Nude Picture Of Cardi B Online As He Praises His ‘Wifey Goddess’

The rapper isn't shy about showing off her post-baby body.

Cardi B is getting some big exposure — and plenty of praise from fans — after boyfriend Offset posted a fully nude picture of the rapper on his Instagram page.

The 26-year-old rapper posted the picture of his 25-year-old wife on Instagram, which Hollywood Life noted left nothing to the imagination.

“The photo shows Cardi posing from the side in nothing but a long pink and white wig as she covers her breast with her hand and lifts one leg up while showing off her tattoo-filled behind. ‘W I F E Y G O D D E S S B E A U T Y????????????????????????,’ Offset captioned the sexy snapshot.”

This is not the first time that some very racy images of Cardi B have appeared online. According to The Inquisitr, a video hit the internet late last year showing the rapper dancing while in the nude.

The video made the rounds on social media and was hosted on a number of celebrity gossip sites, upsetting some fans who thought that the video clip was meant to detract from the release of her follow-up single to the smash hit “Bodak Yellow.” As the Metro noted, fans were excited to hear the follow-up single to what had been the first No. 1 hit for a female rapper since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998 — and many were angry that the nude video instead stole the headlines.

The video didn’t seem to faze Cardi B, who took to Twitter to remind fans that before she was a chart-topping rapper, she was a stripper.

“People keep posting the nude videos of me like if I wasn’t a stripper before,” she wrote. “You know there’s videos of me stripping with my ti**ies & a** out on YouTube already right?anyways I know I know I got a nice body right”

The current picture is a bit different, showing just how quickly Cardi B has bounced back into shape after giving birth to her first child earlier this year. The singer hasn’t been shy about showing off her body, including a well-received appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards last week.

“Sporting a chic cropped hairstyle, the rapper wore a form-fitting magenta dress by Nicolas Jebran, featuring a low-cut neckline and high slit that showed off every curve,” Page Six noted. “Although she previously said she’d changed her nail shape from pointy to square ‘so I won’t hurt my baby,’ she made an exception for the MTV awards show with a sparkly, pointy manicure.”

???????????? @iamcardib has arrived to the 2018 @VMAs! She opens the show at 9p. You don't wanna miss this!!! ???????????? #VMA pic.twitter.com/wqIqpVUAjM — MTV (@MTV) August 20, 2018

