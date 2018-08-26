Ariana Grande Shared How ‘Remarkable’ It Felt To Be Reunited With Her High Ponytail After A Few Days Apart

Ariana Grande's classic high ponytail has become her signiture look.

It looks like spending a few days without her signature hairstyle was more than Ariana Grande could stomach. According to a recent report by Glamour, Grande took to her Twitter page to let her fans know what a “remarkable feeling” it was to be reunited with her classic do — the high ponytail.

Between her appearance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday and attending subsequent events in promotion of her No. 1 album, Sweetener, fans might have noticed that there was one thing missing from Grande’s overall look — her iconic high ponytail.

Through a series of tweets, the “God Is A Woman” singer, 26, let her fans know that she was bringing her famous hairstyle back. She went on to say that if her fans had been missing it, the feeling was definitely mutual.

“my god going back to a high pony after a few days of not wearing a high pony is……… a remarkable feeling,” Grande wrote in her first post.

In her second tweet, Grande revealed that her “high pony” is just something that is “meant to be.” While many celebrities are known for their daring choices when it comes to switching up their hairstyles, it seems once the “Pete Davidson” crooner discovered her famous look, she owned it and never looked back. On most occasions when a photo of Grande appears in the media, her “high pony” is front and center.

i’m jus ……. supposed to have a high pony u kno ? some things are just meant to be and this is jus one of those things — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 24, 2018

As her signature look pretty much sits at the very top of her head, one fan couldn’t help but ask the “R.E.M.” singer if her head ever hurts because of it.

“nah I can’t feel anymore the nerves in my head said f**k u a good year or two ago we’re good,” Grande replied.

In another Twitter post, Grande announced the exact moment her high ponytail made a comeback.

ugh she’s up and she’s divine — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 24, 2018

Grande may love her classic ‘do, but not all of the world shares the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer’s feelings, as one social media troll took a swing at Grande last month by dissing her ponytail, proclaiming that she was “sick” of seeing it. Grande didn’t hesitate to clap back as she responded, “I’m not,” within minutes of seeing the troll’s comment.

The “Goodnight N Go” singer recently gushed about her ponytail during an interview.

“The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I’m proud of that. Old pony? I don’t know if she’s that girl. But new pony? I like her. I mean, it’s like a Victoria’s Secret Angel without angel wings. It’s still her without them, but when she’s with them it’s like, ‘Ohh, I get it, she’s an angel’,” she said.

Regardless of how anyone else feels, Grande’s signature high ponytail became her iconic look for a reason — and Grande appears to have no intention of letting it go.