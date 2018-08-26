Karlie Kloss Puts Taylor Swift Feud Rumors To Rest By Attending The Singer’s Concert In Nashville

The Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift feud rumors have seemingly been put to rest. The model was spotted cheering on the singer during her Nashville concert on Saturday night.

According to an August 26 report by Hollywood Life, there’s no bad blood between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, despite years of rumors that the pair were no longer friends.

Karlie let her social media followers in on her time at the concert by showing backstage footage from the show. She asked her fans to guess where she was — as she rode a golf cart through a crowd. She later posted a video of herself with a group of gal pals as Taylor performed her opening number of the show.

Things seem to be fine between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, with Kloss making an effort to prove it with her Instagram posts from the pop music performance. In fact, Karlie sat with Taylor’s oldest and dearest friend, Abigail Anderson, during the concert — further debunking any feud rumors between the two pals.

The rumors were first started when Taylor omitted Karlie’s name from her t-shirt in her “Look What You Made Me Do” video. The shirt had the names of all of Swift’s best friends, including Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid — but Karlie’s name was nowhere to be found.

Later, Kloss added fuel to the fire when she captioned one of her Instagram posts “Swish Swish,” the title of Katy Perry’s diss track against Swift. However, all seems to be well between the two now.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Karlie Kloss’ appearance at Taylor Swift’s show wasn’t the only big surprise of the night for concert goers. Swift sat down at her piano to play one of her oldest and most beloved songs, “Tim McGraw,” when she brought the real Tim McGraw, along with his wife — Faith Hill — up on stage with her to sing the song.

“When you think Tim McGraw,” Swift sang pointing to McGraw, who was standing to her left, “I hope you think my favorite song.” The fans went wild about the surprise guest appearance and instantly began to post photos and video of the moment to social media.

The duet was so special that Tim McGraw’s name began trending on Twitter due to all of Taylor Swift’s fans tweeting their excitement about the amazing moment shared between the musicians on stage.

Neither Taylor Swift nor Karlie Kloss have spoken out about the feud rumors.