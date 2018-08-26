John McCain Twitter Tribute By Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Draws Angry Clapback From Her Fans, ‘Another Sell Out’

Democratic Socialist congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a tribute to John McCain on her Twitter account, and her supporters were not happy about it.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — the 28-year-old Democratic Socialist who shot to political stardom when she stunned longtime incumbent Joe Crowley in a congressional New York Democratic primary in June, as CNN reported, joined the outpouring of tributes to late Arizona Republican Senator John McCain on Saturday. However, Ocasio-Cortez’s fans were not happy about it.

Ocasio-Cortez has allied herself closely with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, working for Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign and more recently campaigning alongside Sanders for other Democratic Socialist candidates, as The New Yorker reported. Sanders himself also posted a message on Twitter honoring McCain on Saturday, following McCain’s death from brain cancer at his home in Arizona.

“John McCain was an American hero, a man of decency and honor and a friend of mine. He will be missed not just in the U.S. Senate but by all Americans who respect integrity and independence,” Sanders wrote on his Twitter account.

Ocasio-Cortez — who as a 20-year-old, per the Mic news site, served an internship with Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy (who died in 2009) — posted a Twitter message of her own that closely echoed Sanders’ tribute, while including her own experience.

“John McCain’s legacy represents an unparalleled example of human decency and American service. As an intern, I learned a lot about the power of humanity in government through his deep friendship with Sen. Kennedy,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “He meant so much, to so many. My prayers are with his family.”

The late Republican Senator John McCain received a tribute from Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

But Ocasio-Cortez, if she was checking her Twitter notifications, would have quickly learned that expressing any kind of positive sentiment toward McCain was not a popular move among the Democratic Socialist rank and file — at least judging by those who posted replies to the congressional candidate’s Twitter message. One fan even let Ocasio-Cortez know where she thought McCain had gone after his death.

John McCain is rotting in hell, actually.https://t.co/h9YTsjI8Qz — John McCain Was a Nazi-Supporting War Criminal (@KiranOpal) August 26, 2018

Aww dude, gross. He helped get kids ripped apart by bombs in wars that should never have happened. He pushed for senseless, evil wars at every opportunity and all the death, destruction, suffering, terrorism, chaos, rape and exploitation that goes with it.https://t.co/fQ5CIMEafI — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) August 26, 2018

She should have not said anything — lizvlx (@lizvlx) August 26, 2018

Another now-former fan labeled Ocasio-Cortez a “sell out” for her Twitter message demoralizing McCain, while another branded her a neoconservative.

Another sell-out. Nothing to see here. Lost all faith in her when she started to stutter re Palestine. — Agoya for life (@AgoyaWear) August 26, 2018

Sorry dude, she’s a neocon now — Woke Michael Cohen (@bropundit) August 26, 2018

California Green Party congressional candidate Kenneth Mejia also took the New York Democratic Socialist to task.

I get what you're doing Alexandria but why????? John McCain – "an unparalleled example of human decency"?! ???? You don't have to… — Kenneth Mejia (@25forcongress) August 26, 2018

But not all of Ocasio-Cortez’s followers expressed bitterness over her kind words toward McCain. Some lamented what they said was the nasty and hostile tone of the replies, and questioned whether she had a realistic view of the Sanders supporters who have also supported her since she won the Democratic congressional primary in New York’s 14th Congressional District.

No one seemed to tell AOC know how Bernie's followers think. She didn't get the "Republicans are all from the devil and Democrats are just as bad" memo — So-Called Saul (@socalledsaul) August 26, 2018

To everyone about to diss her: you need to learn what actual states(wo)manship requires. Hint: It ain’t snark on Twitter, right when the shovel breaks the earth for an 81 year old Senator’s grave. — Riely Francis (@RielyFrancis) August 26, 2018

Damn. Reading your followers comments is sad as hell. — M. Anthony Orona (@MAOrona512) August 26, 2018

And another saw evidence of sexism in the response to Ocasio-Cortez, a charge that has long been leveled at Sanders’ supporters. In fact, according to research data cited by Slate, sexism played a major role in the refusal of 25 percent of Sanders’ primary voters to vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump in the general election.

These comments are high comedy. "Oh noes, boys! The woman we thought would do everything exactly as we wanted has gone renegade!! IT IS ALL DARK NOW!!" hahahahahahaaha See, this is what happens when we have sexism as a secret part of our platform. — Odette Roulette (@odetteroulette) August 26, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez faces a Republican opponent, St. Joh’s University economist Anthony Pappas, in the midterm general election in November, but in her district in which Democrats outnumber Republicans six to one, she is considered a prohibitive favorite to win, according to the New York Post.