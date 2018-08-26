Selena Gomez ‘Heartbroken’ Over Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s New Canadian Mansion, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Selena Gomez is said to be struggling a bit with the news that her longtime love, Justin Bieber, is engaged to be married to Hailey Baldwin. Making the news worse are recent reports that the couple recently bought a brand new house in Justin’s home country of Canada.

According to an August 25 report by Hollywood Life, Selena Gomez was not happy when she found out that Justin Bieber recently purchased a $5 million estate in Canada, where the couple will likely be spending a lot of time together.

“Selena is heartbroken at the news that Justin bought a huge new love nest for him and Hailey. It was not long ago that Selena hoped it would be her settling down with Justin in the countryside somewhere, away from the noise of Hollywood. That was her dream too, to raise a family in a big home by a lake with Justin and now that he is doing that with someone else it really stings. Justin’s new house is another clear sign to Selena that Justin is committed to his future with Hailey.”

Justin Bieber’s new home is said to be set on a huge piece of land in Ontario, Canada. The mansion boasts 9,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, a game room, a movie theater, and a large garage. There is also a boathouse, as the home is located in close proximity to the water.

The estate also boasts other amazing features, such as a two-story temperature controlled wine room, a gym, heated floors, access to a private lake, and stables to keep prospective horses.

Justin Bieber purchased the mansion earlier this week, and it could become a primary residence for himself and Hailey Baldwin. However, the house could also serve as a vacation home for the couple for when they return to Canada on vacation — or when they need to get away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Selena Gomez reportedly wrote Justin Bieber a letter after finding out about his engagement to Hailey Baldwin. The singer allegedly wanted to congratulate her former boyfriend on his future marriage, and revealed that she wants the best for him moving forward.

“Selena doesn’t want to be linked to Justin forever. She really just wants to get on with her life. She doesn’t want to be part of the Justin circus anymore. Selena hopes to get to a point where she looks back on her time with Justin fondly and moves on. At the end of the day, she only wants the best for him,” an insider dished.