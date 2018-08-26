Kris Jenner Thinks Someone Is Poisoning Her Drinking Water In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kris Jenner is doing a little detective work during Sunday’s brand new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to a recent report by Entertainment Tonight, a new clip from Sunday’s episode has been revealed, and Kris Jenner is seen testing her drinking water.

Jenner heads over to her oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s house to reveal that she hasn’t been feeling very well as of late. The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch then tells Kourt that she wants to test the water from both of their houses.

“I’m going to show you what I learned about water testing. I just don’t feel well and I don’t know if there is something wrong with my drinking water,” Kris says.

During her confessional video, in which Kim Kardashian is sitting next to her, Kris Jenner states “There is something in the water,” to which Kim laughs and replies, “I know you’re extra a lot of the time, but this is, like, above and beyond extra.”

“If somebody’s poisoning me, I’m going to get to the bottom of it,” Kris tells Kourtney after finding out that her drinking water tests within the safe drinking limits. “At least you look good, Kourtney Kardashian then tells her mother.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, so far this season of Keeping Up with Kardashians has been interesting, to say the least. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been at each other’s throats feuding over nearly everything while Kris Jenner has been driving Khloe Kardashian crazy during her pregnancy.

During last week’s episode, Kris told Khloe that she believes she is working out too hard, and that she shouldn’t be pushing herself so much while pregnant. Khloe then told her mother that the doctor told her it was fine to continue her workout routine and revealed that she was scared to gain too much weight, for fear that her baby would be too big to deliver naturally.

Later, Kris Jenner came back to Khloe Kardashian’s home with eight dozens Krispy Kreme donuts in tow and told her daughter that she should be eating whatever she wanted during her pregnancy and living it up. Kardashian couldn’t believe her mother’s advice and revealed that she was focused on staying healthy during the pregnancy.

Khloe later invited Kris to a doctor’s appointment with her, where the doctor told her that the pregnancy was progressing beautifully and that she didn’t want Khloe to gain too much weight.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!